NPower Batch C Deployment: How To Check Non-graduate Training Posting

October 28, 2021

The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced that the deployment of N-Power Batch C Non-graduate tech-software beneficiaries.

Bizwatch Nigeria gathered that months after the inauguration of 510,000 Batch C1 graduate and non-graduate volunteers, a training portal has been opened for beneficiaries.

If you are one of the f N-Power Batch C Non-graduate tech-software beneficiaries following the steps below to check your posting.

Steps To Check Non-graduate Npower Batch C Training Posting

1. Go to https://www.nasims.gov.ng

2. Click on the deployment page to see your training posting status.

NB: If you are posted, your training venue, training track, training main, training life skills, and remuneration details will be displayed.