NPHCDA Covid-19 Ad-hoc Staff Recruitment Portal 2021; How To Apply

Here is another opportunity for you to be on the federal government payroll through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) 2021 Covid-19 Ad-hoc Staff recruitment.

It is no longer news that Nigeria is one of the countries with high youth unemployment rate, however, the federal government has been rolling out different programmes and schemes to engage the youths.

But the NPHCDA 2021 Covid-19 Ad-hoc Staff recruitment is not only for the youths but able-bodied Nigerians.

NPHCDA Covid-19 Ad-hoc Staff Requirements

Just like every other job, to be an NPHCDA Covid-19 Ad-hoc Staff, you have to possess the following:

You must be between the age range of 18-65

Your nationality must be a Nigerian

You must be an health worker licensed to give an injection

You must possess at least SSCE certificate

You must have received at least a dose of COVID-19 vaccine

How To Apply NPHCDA Covid-19 Ad-hoc Staff Recruitment

To apply, kindly visit www.nphcda.gov.ng/adhoc-staff-request/

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

For More Information: Visit https://nphcda.gov.ng/

Registration Deadline

Deadline: 12midnight on Thursday, 18th November 2021.