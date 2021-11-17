fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]Biz Opportunity

NPHCDA Covid-19 Ad-hoc Staff Recruitment Portal 2021; How To Apply

November 17, 20210240
NPHCDA Covid-19 Ad-hoc Staff Recruitment

Here is another opportunity for you to be on the federal government payroll through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) 2021 Covid-19 Ad-hoc Staff recruitment.

It is no longer news that Nigeria is one of the countries with high youth unemployment rate, however, the federal government has been rolling out different programmes and schemes to engage the youths.

But the NPHCDA 2021 Covid-19 Ad-hoc Staff recruitment is not only for the youths but able-bodied Nigerians.

NPHCDA Covid-19 Ad-hoc Staff Requirements

Just like every other job, to be an NPHCDA Covid-19 Ad-hoc Staff, you have to possess the following:

  • You must be between the age range of 18-65
  • Your nationality must be a Nigerian
  • You must be an health worker licensed to give an injection
  • You must possess at least SSCE certificate
  • You must have received at least a dose of COVID-19 vaccine
NPHCDA Covid-19 Ad-hoc Staff Recruitment

How To Apply NPHCDA Covid-19 Ad-hoc Staff Recruitment

To apply, kindly visit www.nphcda.gov.ng/adhoc-staff-request/

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

For More Information: Visit https://nphcda.gov.ng/

Registration Deadline

Deadline: 12midnight on Thursday, 18th November 2021.

N-Power Batch C: Reasons Some Beneficiaries Are Seeing ‘Failed’ On Payment Status

About Author

NPHCDA Covid-19 Ad-hoc Staff Recruitment Portal 2021; How To Apply
Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

May 28, 20140178

FG Refutes Report Of $800m Image Laundering Campaign

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government has reacted to reports that it intends to spend $800 million on a phantom public relations activities, stating that it is false and m
Read More
[ MAIN ]NEWSSOCIETY
September 8, 20140188

Saudi Consulate Issues 5,267 Visas To Kano Pilgrims

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Saudi Consulate in Kano said on Saturday that it has issued visa to 5, 267 intending pilgrims in Kano State for 2014 pilgrimage. Alhaji Nuhu Badamasi, t
Read More
August 29, 20130193

Osun Threatens Court Action Over N3bn OAUTH Unpaid Taxes

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Yesterday,  Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Revenue Matters Osun State , Mr. Olufemi Balogun, disclosed that the state government will drag the
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.