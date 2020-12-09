fbpx
NPC Estimates 206 million People Live In Nigeria

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSNEWSLETTERSOCIETY

NPC Estimates 206 million People Live In Nigeria

December 9, 2020019

The National Population Commission (NPC) on Tuesday made it known that an estimated 206 million people are living in Nigeria.

Nasir Kwarra, Chairman of the commission, was speaking on Tuesday at a press conference on the commencement of the 11th phase of the Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) in Abuja.

Kwarra said the figure was arrived at following projections, adding that the exact population cannot be known without a census.

In 2018, the NPC had announced that the country’s population was 198 million.

At 206 million, it means Nigeria’s population increased by 8 million in two years.

The country’s national census was last conducted in 2006.

President Muhammadu Buhari, in October, approved ₦10 billion for the conduct of a national census.

READ ALSO: Concession of Nigeria’s 4 Major Airports To Commence – Sirika

Kwarra said: “In the absence of an actual census, we formally do projections and we have all along been doing our projections and we estimate that as of 2020, the estimated population of Nigeria is 206 million”.

“Planning for the census is anchored on the EAD as the basis for estimating both the human and material resources required for the census. In essence, the success of a credible and accurate census depends very much on the quality and reliability of the EAD.”

The NPC has been undertaking the EAD exercise in phases ahead of the conduct of a census.

Kwarra said about 260 local government areas out of the 774 in the country had been fully demarcated.

Related tags :

About Author

NPC Estimates 206 million People Live In Nigeria
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju Adebamibo is a Mass Communication graduate. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria.

Related Articles

April 29, 2015013

Dangote Cement Directors Recommend N6 Per Share Dividend For Shareholders

A statement from Dangote Cement company has indicated that the directors have recommended a dividend payout of N6 per share to all shareholders for the 2014 financial year. However, shareholders of th
Read More
June 10, 2016017

MTN Launches Automation Service

MTN has launched an Insurance Automation Service for players in Nigeria’s insurance sector to improve their operational efficiency./sold-visafone-mtn-ovia/ The innovation aims
Read More
Female Replacement for Ruth Ginsburg INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
June 1, 2020016

Trump Threatens to Designate ANTIFA a Terrorist Organization

President Donald Trump of the United States has said he will designate the anti-fascist group ANTIFA a terrorist organization. Trump accused the group of starting riots at street protests over George
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon