NPA Will Provide Suppoty To Enable Lekki Seaport Launch – Bello-Koko

Mohammed Bello-Koko, the managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), has stated during a facility inspection that the NPA will offer all assistance necessary to enable the Lekki Deep Seaport’s launch

He saw that the initiative represented the potential outcomes of the tenacity of purpose.

"NPA remains unwavering in providing every support and facilitation necessary to ensure that the timelines for take-off are met. This is supported by the fact that the letter of intent between Lekki Deep Seaport and its financial partners was signed in April 2019 and by 2022 we are close to operationalization. This project symbolises the possibilities that tenacity of purpose can actualize."

The Managing Director of Lekki Deep Seaport, Du Ruogang, while making a presentation to the minister, disclosed that the construction work for phase 1 was nearly completed and was currently at about 96 per cent completion.

“The Lekki Port team together with the Lekki Freeport Terminal (LFT) is working hard to ensure that construction is completed in September 2022 and thereafter port operations will start before the end of this year 2022.”

Highlighting the game-changing features, Ruogang stated further, “The port, upon completion, will have three container berths, three liquid berths and a storage yard with over 15,000 ground slots terminal designed to support a throughput of 2.7 million TEUs annually, a Dry Bulk Terminal with an available quay length of about 300m amongst other distinctive attributes.”