fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSNEWSLETTERSHIPPING & PORT SERVICES

NPA Upgrades Control Tower, Aims To Be Competitor In Sub Region

October 19, 2021048
NPA Upgrades Control Tower, Aims To Be Competitor In Sub Region

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), has said that one of the ways it aims to position itself as a competitor in Sub-Saharan Africa is by upgrading its Control Towers.

This was disclosed by the Acting Managing Director, NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko in a statement issued on Monday, signed by the NPA’s General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Olaseni Alakija.

Bello-Koko, who spoke during a tour of the revamped Control Tower at the Lagos Port Complex (LPC), noted the benefits of the upgrade, including enhanced communication and a reduction in the cost of doing business.

READ ALSO: Pirate Attacks On Vessels In Nigeria Declines By 76 percent In 9 Months

He said, “We aspire to be competitors in the sub-region. One of the ways to achieve this is by ensuring our facilities such as the Control Towers are up-to-date and upgraded to work with modern communication and radar systems.

“This will improve communication, reduce ship waiting time and further reduce the cost of doing business at our ports.

“We are committed to the welfare of the pilots, matters concerning the pilots’ accommodation, medical care and recreational facilities at the rehabilitated nine-storey Control Towers are world-class.

“This comes with the provision of facilities such as sleeping quarters, gym, canteens, kitchens and meeting/ conference rooms for the pilots and other harbours staff.”

Addressing the vandalisation of the electronic call-up system, dubbed ETO, by hoodlums, Bello-Koko said that rehabilitation work was ongoing.

He reassured stakeholders that the destruction of the Authority’s properties had in no way affected operations at the port.

About Author

NPA Upgrades Control Tower, Aims To Be Competitor In Sub Region
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

December 12, 20130135

IPMAN Urges Compliance With PPMC Loading Policy

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, has urged all its members to comply with the “First in First out,” FIFO, a new petroleum
Read More
July 17, 20140157

Emefiele Charges WAMZ On Achieving Monetary Union

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, on Wednesday charged member countries of the West African Monetary Zone (WAMZ) to redouble t
Read More
AUTOMOBILENEWSLETTER
December 22, 20160154

Volkswagen Seals Fresh $1billion Buy-back Deal

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram German automaker, Volkswagen AG has reached a $1 billion settlement to fix or buy back another 80,000 polluting U.S. diesel vehicles. The automobile manufac
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.