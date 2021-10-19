NPA Upgrades Control Tower, Aims To Be Competitor In Sub Region

October 19, 2021 48

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), has said that one of the ways it aims to position itself as a competitor in Sub-Saharan Africa is by upgrading its Control Towers.

This was disclosed by the Acting Managing Director, NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko in a statement issued on Monday, signed by the NPA’s General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Olaseni Alakija.

Bello-Koko, who spoke during a tour of the revamped Control Tower at the Lagos Port Complex (LPC), noted the benefits of the upgrade, including enhanced communication and a reduction in the cost of doing business.

He said, “We aspire to be competitors in the sub-region. One of the ways to achieve this is by ensuring our facilities such as the Control Towers are up-to-date and upgraded to work with modern communication and radar systems.

“This will improve communication, reduce ship waiting time and further reduce the cost of doing business at our ports.

“We are committed to the welfare of the pilots, matters concerning the pilots’ accommodation, medical care and recreational facilities at the rehabilitated nine-storey Control Towers are world-class.

“This comes with the provision of facilities such as sleeping quarters, gym, canteens, kitchens and meeting/ conference rooms for the pilots and other harbours staff.”

Addressing the vandalisation of the electronic call-up system, dubbed ETO, by hoodlums, Bello-Koko said that rehabilitation work was ongoing.

He reassured stakeholders that the destruction of the Authority’s properties had in no way affected operations at the port.