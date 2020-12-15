NPA Suffered ₦807m Damage By Vandals During #EndSARS Protest

December 15, 2020 17

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Usman has stated that the sea port operations regulator suffered a near ₦1 billion loss owing to the vandalization of its property in the aftermath of the peaceful #EndSARS protests, which turned bloody after soldiers shot at protesters.

The NPA boss disclosed this at a budget defence session before the Senate Committee on Maritime in the National Assembly.

Hadiza stated that twenty-seven vehicles belonging to NPA were burnt, while its building suffered partial destruction by fire and office equipment were stolen.

READ ALSO: Abductors Contact Parent of Missing Student

She said the burnt portion was different from the amount that would be spent to replace the 27 vehicles set ablaze by the vandals while three others were stolen.

“As it relates to every other aspect of the building, we had made a detailed submission, attaching a bill of quantity of ₦807 million as the cost of rehabilitating the aspect of the building that were set on fire,” she said.

“As it relates to our motor vehicles, 27 vehicles were set on fire. Three vehicles were stolen, one of the vehicles was recovered.

“We are going through the process of insurance claims to see what portion of insurance were made available because the Nigerian Ports Authority meets up with all its insurance obligations.”