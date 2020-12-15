fbpx
NPA Suffered ₦807m Damage By Vandals During #EndSARS Protest

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSLETTERSHIPPING & PORT SERVICES

NPA Suffered ₦807m Damage By Vandals During #EndSARS Protest

December 15, 2020017
NPA Suffered ₦807m Damage By Vandals During #EndSARS Protest

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Usman has stated that the sea port operations regulator suffered a near ₦1 billion loss owing to the vandalization of its property in the aftermath of the peaceful #EndSARS protests, which turned bloody after soldiers shot at protesters.

The NPA boss disclosed this at a budget defence session before the Senate Committee on Maritime in the National Assembly.

Hadiza stated that twenty-seven vehicles belonging to NPA were burnt, while its building suffered partial destruction by fire and office equipment were stolen.

READ ALSO: Abductors Contact Parent of Missing Student

She said the burnt portion was different from the amount that would be spent to replace the 27 vehicles set ablaze by the vandals while three others were stolen.

“As it relates to every other aspect of the building, we had made a detailed submission, attaching a bill of quantity of ₦807 million as the cost of rehabilitating the aspect of the building that were set on fire,” she said.

“As it relates to our motor vehicles, 27 vehicles were set on fire. Three vehicles were stolen, one of the vehicles was recovered.

“We are going through the process of insurance claims to see what portion of insurance were made available because the Nigerian Ports Authority meets up with all its insurance obligations.”

Related tags :

About Author

NPA Suffered ₦807m Damage By Vandals During #EndSARS Protest
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is currently the Editor of BizwatchNigeria.

Related Articles

NNPC Admits BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
March 11, 2018024

NNPC Yields, Admits New Subsidy Regime

Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, recently made a mind-boggling revelation when he disclosed that the corporation currently spent N774 milli
Read More
FEC Meeting NEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
October 14, 20200102

Buhari Presides Over 19th Virtual Federal Executive Council Meeting

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation were in attendance at the 19th virtual Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Read More
Gold CHEMICAL & PETRO-CHEMICALNEWSLETTER
March 19, 20190166

Gold Edges Higher As Investors Eye Fed Meeting, Dollar

Gold prices edged up on Monday as expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will be accommodative for the rest of the year weighed on the dollar though increased risk appetite limited bullion’s gains. Spo
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon