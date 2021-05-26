fbpx
NPA Says Challenges Facing Call-Up System To Be Resolved Soon

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSNEWSLETTERSHIPPING & PORT SERVICES

NPA Says Challenges Facing Call-Up System To Be Resolved Soon

May 26, 2021032
NPA Says Challenges Facing Call-Up System To Be Resolved Soon

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) will soon resolve all teething challenges impeding the smooth implementation of the electronic call-up system for trucks doing business at the ports, its Acting Managing Director, Mr Mohammed Bello-Koko, said on Tuesday in Lagos.

Bello-Koko made the pledge while interacting with truck owners and drivers during his visit to the Lilipond Terminal in Ijora.

A statement signed by Mr Olaseni Alakija, General Manager, Corporate and Strategy Communications, said that the visit was to enable the Acting Managing Director have a firsthand assessment of the IT infrastructure built for the call-up system, which is domiciled in the terminal.

It quoted him as saying that he was at the terminal to re-evaluate the performance of the truck call-up system three months after it was deployed.

“I also want to engage directly with the service users to appreciate their concerns and those bottlenecks arising from their subscription of the traffic management platform.

READ ALSO: Presidency Expresses Disapproval Over Ban On Open Grazing By Southern States

“All teething issues arising from the truck call-up system will be addressed progressively; both the online scheduling process and truck transit arrangement will be fine tuned to check against manipulation and other related irregularities.

“We will ensure that the entire process is fully automated and secured to prevent counterfeiting, while priority will be given to export cargoes in line with the economic diversification agenda of the Federal Government,” the statement quoted him as saying.

Chief Remi Ogungbemi, President of the Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO), who spoke on behalf of operators doing business at the port, expressed his delight over the unannounced visit of the Acting Managing Director.

He described the visit as a demonstration of the Acting Managing Director’s affirmation that the truck call-up system was a priority. “We are very happy you are here.

It shows clearly that you are a listening and focused leader, who is prepared to tackle the critical issues affecting port business in our country.

“We will work with you; the success of NPA is our success as well. We commend the NPA for giving us this call-up system.

The story so far has, however, not been enjoyable. We’re hopeful that things will improve very soon,” he said.
Recall that the NPA, on February 27, rolled out an electronic call-up system for trucks dubbed “Eto”, to address the intractable traffic gridlock along the access roads leading to the two major seaports in the Lagos area.

The Tuesday visit to Lilypond Terminal by the Acting Managing Director, his first since he assumed office on May 6, is to enable him assess the quality of equipment so far deployed and identify the necessary measures required, so that the system could be made to achieve its intended objective, NAN learnt

NAN

Related tags :

About Author

NPA Says Challenges Facing Call-Up System To Be Resolved Soon
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Customers With Faulty Meter Is Wrong - NERC [ MAIN ]COVERNEWSNEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY
January 6, 20210339

Low-Income Areas Excluded From Electricity Tariff Hike – NERC

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has clarified concerns raised over the increase in tariff, stating that the new policy excludes low-in
Read More
Decline In Nigeria's Equity Market Creating Entry Opportunity For Investors - Analysts Capital MarketNEWSLETTER
November 3, 20200924

Dangote Leads NSE Gainers’ List Again As Stanbic Tops Losers’ List

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Dangote Group led the advancers’ list again on Tuesday with its cement product coming first on the gainers’ list of the Nigerian Stock Exchange
Read More
FG Bars Emirates NEWSNEWSLETTER
August 13, 20200131

292 Nigerians Return from UAE as Total Figure Reaches 2,933

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Two hundred and ninety-two Nigerians have returned from the United Arab Emirates, taking the number of evacuees from the Arab nation to 2,933. The Nigerians
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.