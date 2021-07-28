NPA Releases Fresh Guidelines For Employees’ Promotion

July 28, 2021 92

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has issued new guidelines for its employees regarding the career advancement of its staff.

This was contained in an internal memorandum which was issued on July 12, 2021, with the subject ‘Review of Career Progression’.

According to a source, the content of the memo addresses concerns of stagnation on the same Grade Level by employees of the authority.

“Management has observed with concern the agitations generated by the conduct of the late review of career progression of some employees in the Authority.

“In order to address some of the issues raised, a further review has been conducted and as a result, the criteria as stated in the previous Circular Ref. HQ/P&A/CON/ 1/1223 dated 18th September 2019 has been amended as indicated below.

“Employees who have stagnated for six (6) years and above as of February 1, 2006, should be granted One Grade level placement.

“Employees who have stagnated for five (5) years the post-concession exercise of 2006 should be granted one incremental placement.

“Accordingly, the eligibility period (cut-off date) of the above shall be from 1st February 2006 – 1st June 2007. The effective date of the career progression is now 16th July 2019.

“Furthermore, for the purpose of clarity, it is pertinent to state that employees who are within the under listed categories even if they fall within the cut-off date will not be eligible for the review,” the memo reads.

The criteria that may debar promotion, according to the memo, include failed exams; redesignated, upgrade or conversion; lack of pre-requisite qualifications and “terminal point of career”.