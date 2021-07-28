fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSSHIPPING & PORT SERVICES

NPA Releases Fresh Guidelines For Employees’ Promotion

July 28, 2021092
NPA Releases Fresh Guidelines For Employees Promotion

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has issued new guidelines for its employees regarding the career advancement of its staff.

This was contained in an internal memorandum which was issued on July 12, 2021, with the subject ‘Review of Career Progression’.

According to a source, the content of the memo addresses concerns of stagnation on the same Grade Level by employees of the authority.

“Management has observed with concern the agitations generated by the conduct of the late review of career progression of some employees in the Authority.

“In order to address some of the issues raised, a further review has been conducted and as a result, the criteria as stated in the previous Circular Ref. HQ/P&A/CON/ 1/1223 dated 18th September 2019 has been amended as indicated below.

READ ALSO: JAMB: Candidate’s Result Withdrawn Over ‘Fraudulent Act

“Employees who have stagnated for six (6) years and above as of February 1, 2006, should be granted One Grade level placement.

“Employees who have stagnated for five (5) years the post-concession exercise of 2006 should be granted one incremental placement.

“Accordingly, the eligibility period (cut-off date) of the above shall be from 1st February 2006 – 1st June 2007. The effective date of the career progression is now 16th July 2019.

“Furthermore, for the purpose of clarity, it is pertinent to state that employees who are within the under listed categories even if they fall within the cut-off date will not be eligible for the review,” the memo reads.

The criteria that may debar promotion, according to the memo, include failed exams; redesignated, upgrade or conversion; lack of pre-requisite qualifications and “terminal point of career”.

About Author

NPA Releases Fresh Guidelines For Employees’ Promotion
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Ogun Generates N40bn Revenue in Q1 2021 INSURANCE & PENSIONSNEWS
March 25, 20210459

Pensioners: Ogun Gov. To Pay N500m Quarterly Gratuities To Retirees

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, on Wednesday, paid a total sum of N500 million to some state and local government retirees. Presenting cheques to the retirees at
Read More
MTN's MoMo Firm Strikes Payment Deal With Betway, Others BANKING & FINANCECOVERIT/TELECOMNEWSNEWSLETTER
May 4, 20210625

MTN’s MoMo Firm Strikes Payment Deal With Betway, Others

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Y’ello Digital Financial Services (YDFS), a subsidiary of MTN Nigeria offering mobile money (MoMo) transfer service, has partnered gaming operators such as
Read More
March 19, 20159204

FG Has Invested N20.4 Billion In Lekki Deep Seaport – NPA

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has disclosed that the Federal Government has invested over N1billion on the construction of the Lekki Deep Seaport in La
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.