NPA Receives Largest Container Vessel in Nigeria’s History

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it has received the biggest container vessel at any port in the country.

In a statement, Jatto Adams, NPA spokesman, said the vessel is currently at Onne port in Rivers state.

He identified it as Maerskline Stardelhorn vessel, a container ship built in 2015 and currently sailing under the flag of Singapore.

Adams said the vessel, with length overall of 300 metres and width of 48 metres, arrived at the federal ocean terminal (FOT) around 4:20 pm on Saturday.

He said the development is as a result of the management determination to develop the eastern ports and reposition Nigeria as the centre of commercial operations in the region.

“The vessel, which was brought in from Fairway Bouy Bonny with the aid of three Tugboats operated by three of the Authority’s pilots was received by Ports Manager of the Onne Ports, Mr. Alhasssan Abubakar,” the statement read.

“The Authority is delighted to state that the landmark arrival of the biggest gearless Maerskline vessel at the Onne Ports is a result of management’s determination to improve the patronage of the Eastern Ports.

“It is an indication of the fact that the Eastern Ports are equipped to receive all manner of vessels and an expansion of the options of consignees in the Eastern and northern parts of the country.

“The Management of the NPA congratulates its team at the Onne Ports Management also appreciates all stakeholders at the Onne Ports for their cooperation towards seeing that the vessel berthed safely without any challenge.

“The Authority assures of its commitment to ensuring that all ports locations in Nigeria work at their optimal capacity and the repositioning of Nigerian ports as the hub in the sub-region.”

The NPA, which was established as a continuous public corporation by the ports act of 1954, is currently headed by Hadiza Bala Usman.

Source: The Cable