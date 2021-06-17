NPA Probe Panel Directs Employees, Stakeholders To Submit Memoranda

June 17, 2021 126

Calls have been made by the Administrative Panel of Inquiry, for the submission of memoranda on the activities of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), spanning 2016 to May 2021, for the purpose of investigation, as directed by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

The Secretary of the Administrative Panel of Inquiry, Gabriel Fan, stated in a public notice signed on behalf of the Chairman that the request for memoranda is consistent with the scope of work of the panel.

The notice reads: “This is to notify the General Public of Mr. President’s approval of the Administrative Panel of Inquiry into the management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) from 2016–May, 2021and the subsequent constitution of the Administrative Panel by the Honourable Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, CON, with the following Terms of Reference:

i. Examine and investigate the administrative policies and strategies adopted by the Management of Nigerian Ports Authority and confirm compliance with extant laws and rules from 2016 to May 2021.

ii. Examine and investigate issues leading to the termination of pilotage and other contracts of the Nigerian Ports Authority and confirm compliance with the terms of the respective contracts, court rulings, and Presidential directives.

iii. Examine and investigate compliance with the communication channel as obtains in the Public Service.

iv. Examine and investigate the procurement of contracts from 2016 to May, 2021.

v. To determine the Revenues, Expenditures and Remittances to Government by NPA from 2016 to May 2021 vis-à-vis Government Financial Regulations.

vi. Come up with suggestions and advice that would strengthen the operations of the Nigerian Ports Authority.

And any other matter that may be necessary for the course of the assignment.

vii. In line with its mandate, the Panel wishes to invite the staff of NPA, stakeholders, and the General Public to submit memoranda on the activities of the Nigerian Ports Authority within the stated period.

All written memoranda in respect of the Inquiry should be:

a. Written in English; b. Typed in double line spacing; c. Not more than four (4) pages; d. Submitted in not less than 20 hardcopies, addressed to the: Secretary, Administrative Panel of Inquiry, Federal Ministry of Transportation, 3rdFloor, Legal Services Department, Bukar Dipcharima House, Central Business District (CBD), Abuja; and soft copies to – [email protected]

All Memoranda with necessary appendices should reach the Office of the Secretary within 7-days from the date of this publication.”