NPA Pleads With Sanwo-Olu To Improve Ports Access Roads

The Managing Director (MD) of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello Koko has pleaded with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos to improve ports access roads.

During a courtesy visit to the governor, Koko heaped praises on Sanwo-Olu’s government for advancing his administration’s partnership with the NPA, such that the lingering traffic situation in Lagos ports is poised to be a thing of the past.

While encouraging Sanwo-Olu to deepen his government’s synergy with the NPA, Koko solicited the support his government’s support for providing adequate lighting of the Ports’ access roads.

“We believe that illumination will minimize and ultimately eliminate opportunistic crimes that take advantage of dark spots,” he explained.

Apart from road illumination, Koko also sought the urgent intervention of the Lagos state government in carrying out palliative works around Sunrise and Coconut road axis, as well to engage with Hi-Tech Construction on the need to fast track work on the road.

In addition, he notified the governor of the need to undertake another clearance operation as a follow-up to the one earlier carried out in 2021 with the backing of the LASG.

He also requested that the construction of the Lekki Port access road be Fastracked as it constitutes a critical success factor for smooth take-off of the nation’s first Deep Seaport.

What you should know

Due to the ports and trucks that deliver goods and pick up goods after importation, the Apapa area and its environs are prone to traffic, such that stakeholders have raised concerns that attracted the attention of the federal government.

In spite of the introduction of an electronic call-up system known as ETO, there are more worries as efforts to restore sanity to Apapa are less productive.

Stakeholders have also lamented that several months after the implementation of the system, there seems no end in sight to Apapa gridlock as container-laden trucks and tankers have continued to park indiscriminately on port access roads.