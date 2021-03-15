NPA Lists Parks For Lagos Ports Trucks

March 15, 2021 146

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has released the list of parks expected to be used by trucks plying the Lagos ports.

As part of efforts to free the port access roads in Apapa, the trucks are excepted to wait at the designated parks until they are invited into the ports.

The Assistant General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communication of NPA, Chief Ibrahim Nasiru, said the authority has made progress in resolving the congestion and tackling issues as they arise.

“Transporters and truck owners who do not use the approved truck parks based on the categorisation would be unable to access the ports,” Nasiru said in a statement issued weekend.

He urged export cargo owners to ensure they complete all documentation before approaching the ports, as failure to do so could lead to denial of access into the ports.

He said the NPA was working with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) to create a conducive environment for export cargo owners.

Below is a list of the designated truck parks released by the ports authority:

S/NO APPROVED TRUCK PARKS & TAKE OFF-POINT

CATEGORY CAPACITY

1 FORU Truck Terminal

Phone: – 07061098106, 08134479319, 07063162562, 08069788397

Address: – 399, Ikorodu Road Ojota, Lagos.

Flatbeds / Export Containers 500

2 SODIK GARAGE

Phone: – 08034741329, 08033044136

Address: – 3, Happy Home Avenue, Kirikiri, Lagos

Flatbeds 500

3 ANET CONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT CONCEPT.

Phone: 08099992444, 08037940068, 09037907837

Address: By second rainbow, Amuwo Odofin industrial estate

Flatbeds 250

4 Nigerian Army Properties Truck Park.

Phone: 07039741808, 08030912484

Address: Otto Wharf, Mile 2

Flatbeds 250

5 Bomarah Investment Ltd

Phone: 08023074819, 08069098096

Address: 36/42 Adeleye Street,

Orile-Iganmu.

Flatbeds 100

6 Spezial Bau Limited.

Phone: 08038447044

Address: Olowotedo,Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Road.

Flatbeds / Export Containers 150

7 Lilypond Extension

Phone: 08107813491, 08035371196, 07039514351, 09042499465

Ijora Olopa

Fish Trucks 100

8 JOF (Nig) Ltd

Phone: 080128208017, 08161708208, 081282508017

Address: Plot 3/4 Adewumi Industrial Estate, Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, Ikeja

Flatbeds 150

9 Hog – Amazon Ltd.

Phone: 08033071513, 08138730128

Address: Plot 11-16 Lekki-Epe Expressway, Okorisan Epe,

Opposite Old Bergeryard.

Flatbeds / Export Containers 200

10 MPS Global Services

Phone: 08037072289

Address:- 2 Oba Ganiyu Adesanya Street, Opposite Lawma Office, Ijora Olopa

Reefer Containers 150

11 AREWA TRUCK PARK (Ascon Trucks Park)

Phone: 08033981938, 08023982212

Arewa Trucks 250

12 HST Truck Park:

Phone: 08034006969, 08037654321, 08097682120

Address:- 359/361 Old Ojo Road, Abule Osun

Multi-use 300

13 Nigerian Breweries TruckYard

Phone: 07068765729, 08054022022, 08030912484

Address: Constain Roundabout, Iganmu

Multi-use 150

14. Starlink Global & Ideal Limited

Phone: 08089610981, 08144742274

Address: Ikeja, Lagos

Export 100

15. LAGFERRY Terminal (Operated by SRIPD).

Phone: 08023246665

Address: Mile 2, Lagos – Badagry Expressway, Amuwo – Odofin

Roro Barge Operation

16. GMT Terminal

Phone: 08129938106, 07067895932

Address: Apapa

Roro Barge Operation

17. Standard Flour Mills

Phone: 08023156862, 08066924504

Address: Apapa

Roro Barge Operation