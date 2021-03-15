NPA Lists Parks For Lagos Ports Trucks

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has released the list of parks expected to be used by trucks plying the Lagos ports.
As part of efforts to free the port access roads in Apapa, the trucks are excepted to wait at the designated parks until they are invited into the ports.
The Assistant General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communication of NPA, Chief Ibrahim Nasiru, said the authority has made progress in resolving the congestion and tackling issues as they arise.
“Transporters and truck owners who do not use the approved truck parks based on the categorisation would be unable to access the ports,” Nasiru said in a statement issued weekend.
READ ALSO: House Issues 7-Day Ultimatum To NNPC Subsidiaries to Honour Summon
He urged export cargo owners to ensure they complete all documentation before approaching the ports, as failure to do so could lead to denial of access into the ports.
He said the NPA was working with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) to create a conducive environment for export cargo owners.
Below is a list of the designated truck parks released by the ports authority:
S/NO APPROVED TRUCK PARKS & TAKE OFF-POINT
CATEGORY CAPACITY
1 FORU Truck Terminal
Phone: – 07061098106, 08134479319, 07063162562, 08069788397
Address: – 399, Ikorodu Road Ojota, Lagos.
Flatbeds / Export Containers 500
2 SODIK GARAGE
Phone: – 08034741329, 08033044136
Address: – 3, Happy Home Avenue, Kirikiri, Lagos
Flatbeds 500
3 ANET CONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT CONCEPT.
Phone: 08099992444, 08037940068, 09037907837
Address: By second rainbow, Amuwo Odofin industrial estate
Flatbeds 250
4 Nigerian Army Properties Truck Park.
Phone: 07039741808, 08030912484
Address: Otto Wharf, Mile 2
Flatbeds 250
5 Bomarah Investment Ltd
Phone: 08023074819, 08069098096
Address: 36/42 Adeleye Street,
Orile-Iganmu.
Flatbeds 100
6 Spezial Bau Limited.
Phone: 08038447044
Address: Olowotedo,Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Road.
Flatbeds / Export Containers 150
7 Lilypond Extension
Phone: 08107813491, 08035371196, 07039514351, 09042499465
Ijora Olopa
Fish Trucks 100
8 JOF (Nig) Ltd
Phone: 080128208017, 08161708208, 081282508017
Address: Plot 3/4 Adewumi Industrial Estate, Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, Ikeja
Flatbeds 150
9 Hog – Amazon Ltd.
Phone: 08033071513, 08138730128
Address: Plot 11-16 Lekki-Epe Expressway, Okorisan Epe,
Opposite Old Bergeryard.
Flatbeds / Export Containers 200
10 MPS Global Services
Phone: 08037072289
Address:- 2 Oba Ganiyu Adesanya Street, Opposite Lawma Office, Ijora Olopa
Reefer Containers 150
11 AREWA TRUCK PARK (Ascon Trucks Park)
Phone: 08033981938, 08023982212
Arewa Trucks 250
12 HST Truck Park:
Phone: 08034006969, 08037654321, 08097682120
Address:- 359/361 Old Ojo Road, Abule Osun
Multi-use 300
13 Nigerian Breweries TruckYard
Phone: 07068765729, 08054022022, 08030912484
Address: Constain Roundabout, Iganmu
Multi-use 150
14. Starlink Global & Ideal Limited
Phone: 08089610981, 08144742274
Address: Ikeja, Lagos
Export 100
15. LAGFERRY Terminal (Operated by SRIPD).
Phone: 08023246665
Address: Mile 2, Lagos – Badagry Expressway, Amuwo – Odofin
Roro Barge Operation
16. GMT Terminal
Phone: 08129938106, 07067895932
Address: Apapa
Roro Barge Operation
17. Standard Flour Mills
Phone: 08023156862, 08066924504
Address: Apapa
Roro Barge Operation
Comment here
You must be logged in to post a comment.