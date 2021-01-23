NPA Goes Digital, Rolls Out New Guidelines For Cargo Owners

January 23, 2021 421

The Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) has announced the commencement of its call-up system designed for truck drivers to load containers, also dispensing fresh guidelines for cargo owners.

The Assistant General Manager of the Corporate and Strategic Communications department of the authority, Nasiru Ibrahim, said that the newly-introduced call-up system will aid the movement of cargoes from the Lagos Port Complex and the port in Apapa, Lagos.

He said, “Therefore, all transporters, trucks owners and truck drivers will be required to download the Eto App from Google play store or sign up at http://eto.ttp.com.ng before the commencement date to enable them register accordingly.

“In addition to this, cargo owners are advised to ensure that empty containers can only be returned to the ports through the approved holding bays of shipping companies using the Eto Platform.

“It is the responsibility of the shipping company to move empty containers from their holding bay to the Port. All cargo owners have to do is drop their empty containers at the holding bay of the shipping company.

“The shipping company will then make the necessary bookings on the Eto platform to return empty containers to the Port.

“The management of the NPA solicits the cooperation of transporters, truck drivers, cargo owners, clearing agents, shipping companies and all port users in the implementation of the project, which will bring order and sanity to the ports access roads.

“Non-compliance to the use of Eto and its guidelines will result in denial of access into the Ports, impounding of trucks and withdrawal of registration/operating license.”