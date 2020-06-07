NPA Expecting Shiploads of Petroleum Products, Food Supplies in Lagos Port

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) will receive 16 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods over the next 14 days.

According to its publication, `Shipping Position,’ which was released on Saturday, the receipts of the shipment will last from June 6 through June 20.

According to the publication viewed by NAN, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

Among the expected items to be received are frozen fish, base oil, general cargo, bulk salt, bulk clinker, butane gas, bulk wheat and soya beans.

The NPA also noted in its publication that 23 ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with containers, general cargo and petrol, while 17 other ships were at the ports discharging containers, petrol, butane, bulk fertilizer, bulk wheat, general cargo and frozen fish.

What you should know

When the World Health Organisation declared COVID-19 a pandemic, and several industries started shutting down, the Nigerian government took the decision to leave Nigerian ports operation in line with stipulated guidelines.

This was done to prevent further contraction in the economy, as the economic implications of shutting down the seaports in an import-dependent economy were considered unsavory.

Source: NAN