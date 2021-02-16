NPA Embarks On Dredging Of Escravos Channel

February 16, 2021 46

The Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, has commenced moves to dredge the shallow Escravos channel for increased port activities.

The dredging it expected to increase the number of vessels berthing at the Warri port,

The Managing Director of the Escravos Ship Pilots Nigeria Limited, ESPL, Capt Charlie Tobi, said that vessels run aground in the port almost daily.

According to him, when these vessels run aground, she has to wait until there is high tide before the vessel can move again.

Due to this shallow channel, she said the port has been recording low ship traffic and the revenue inflow from the Warri port had dwindled.

He said, “With the shallow waters, there is less vessel traffic at the port; this has also put a stain on the projected revenue from the port.

‘‘Anyway, they are working and they have said they want to dredge the channel and we are waiting for them to start the process of dredging, fix the breakwater and other needful.’’

Some of the affected ship owners expressed fear of being victimized, saying the low draft has become a source of worry for them because of the damage the shallow water does to their vessels