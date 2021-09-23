NPA Did Not Lose Sensitive Documents In Headquarters Fire Incident – Spokesman

September 23, 2021 115

The spokesman of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Olaseni Alakija has stated that no sensitive documents were lost, following a fire incident that gutted the agency’s headquarters on Wednesday.

The NPA had suffered a similar 11 months ago after its property worth billions of naira was destroyed in the wake of the #EndSARS protest in October 2020.

It was learnt that the early Wednesday fire was triggered by an electrical surge.

Alakija, who is the General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications of NPA, said the fire only affected a wing of the headquarters building.

According to the statement, the fire incident affected three offices on the sixth floor of the Broad Street wing of NPA headquarters.

He said, “In the early hours of Wednesday 22nd September, 2021 a fire incident suspected to have been triggered by an electrical surge affected three offices on the sixth floor of the Broad Street wing of the Nigerian Ports Authority headquarters.

“Operatives of the NPA Fire Service Department immediately mobilised to the scene and promptly contained the fire.

“In line with safety protocols, the affected floor has since been cordoned off and investigations are ongoing to ascertain the actual cause of the fire.

“The fire affected one office where two desk tops, tables, chairs and other furniture were lost. Two other adjoining offices were affected by smoke and soot.”