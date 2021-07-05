NPA Begins Implementation Of Minimum Safety Standards For Trucks

July 5, 2021 122

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has issued a statement in which it stated that the implementation of the minimum safety standards (MSS) for trucks has commenced since July 1.

“This action by the authority, aimed at bringing to an end the incessant breakdown of trucks on the port access corridor, is in furtherance to the understanding reached with the Lagos State Government, as a panacea in the enforcement of the eto call-up system, designed to facilitate smooth transit of bulk cargoes and container carrying trucks going to the port.

“Hence forth, only trucks confirmed by the NPA to have met the MSS requirements and duly issued with an MSS certificate will continue to be active on the eto platform managed by the system operator – Truck Transit Parks Limited (TTP).

“Any truck or vehicle not confirmed or certified will be denied access to initiate bookings on the eto platform until it has met all MSS requirements as stipulated by the NPA,” the statement, issued weekend by NPA spokesman, Olaseni Alakija, stated.

The minimum safety standards, according to the statement, stipulates that all trucks doing business inside the port must go through a safety audit and be certified as fit-for-purpose.

“Absence or defect of certain vehicle parts and accessories will disqualify a truck from certification. The safety inspection covers items that include the truck head, driver and vehicle particulars, trailer carriage unit, tyres, brake system, lifting jack, vehicle lights, driving mirror and speed limiter. The items checked will be recorded as satisfactory or non-satisfactory after the inspection,” NPA added.