NPA Announces Suspension Of Export Receipts At Ports, Satellite Truck Parks

March 23, 2021068
The Nigerian Ports Authority announced that port receipts will be suspended for a period of two weeks.

It stated that its move to do so was to ensure that there was improved access into the ports complex in Lagos and Tin Can Island Port.

The suspension was slated to go into effect from Monday.

The NPA said that the suspension would give way for consultations with export cargo stakeholders, and the Nigerian Export Promotion Council(NEPC) to create harmonised procedures required of owners of cargoes that fall in the category.

It said, “As part of efforts to improve access into, and service delivery at the Lagos Ports Complex and the Tin Can Island Port, the Authority hereby announces a 14-day (Two weeks) suspension of export receipts at both ports and all satellite truck parks, with effect from Monday, 22/03/21.

“This development is necessitated by the need for consultations with export cargo stakeholders, and the Nigerian Export Promotion Council(NEPC) on the harmonisation of procedures required of owners of this category of cargo.

“Stakeholders should please note that this suspension does not affect export refrigerated cargo and trucks whose operators have secured call up tickets as of Friday, March 19, 2021.

“All other segments of port users are enjoined to continue carrying on their businesses by using the designated truck parks and booking for access into the ports on the Eto platform.

“The Authority thanks all stakeholders for their support towards the success of Eto since its introduction three weeks ago and seeks continued support in the determination to end truck congestion on access roads into the ports and improve service delivery.”

About Author

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

