NPA Announces Appointment Of Ibrahim Nasiru, Six Others As General Managers

December 24, 2021067
The management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has announced the appointment of some senior staff as well as seven General Managers and 10 Assistant General Managers.

NPA stated that the new appointments, which have taken immediate effect, are in consistent with its management’s commitment to employees’ motivation and service excellence.

Those promoted to the positions of General Managers include Ibrahim Nasiru, formerly Assistant General Manager, Corporate & Strategic Communications, now General Manager, Corporate & Strategic Communications.

Titan Trust Acquires 88.39 Percent Stake In Union Bank

Others are Moltok Josephine Adar, formerly the Asst. General Manager – Overseas Office is now General Manager Servicom; Ahmad M. Umar, formerly the Asst. General Manager Accounts now General Manager Human Resources; Sheidu-Shabi Khadija Ife, formerly the Asst. General Manager Environment now General Manager MD’s Office; and Ngini Chukwuma, formerly Asst. General Manager Facility Management is now the General Manager, Lands and Asset Administration.

Odunsi Opeoluwa, formerly Asst. General Manager Finance is now the new General Manager Finance while Mohammed Shehu, formerly Asst. General Manager Procurement takes over as General Manager Tariff & Billing.

In his congratulatory remark to the new heads of divisions on their appointments, the Ag. Managing Director of NPA, Mohammed Bello Koko urged them to regard their new appointments as a call to duty and service to the nation. He charged them to do their best to achieve the vision of the authority.

