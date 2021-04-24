fbpx
NPA Announces Appointment Of 12 New Managers

April 24, 2021052
The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has announced the appointment of four new General Managers and eight Assistant General Managers.

The new appointments, according to a press release signed by the Assistant General Manager, Corporate & Strategic Communications, Ibrahim Nasiru, is in furtherance of the management’s commitment to motivating its workforce and building a formidable succession plan in line with the federal character principle.

The newly appointed General Managers are Olaseni Alakija, who becomes General Manager, Corporate & Strategic Communications, Patricia Aboh, General Manager Servicom; Engr. Sylvester Nwankwo, General Manager, MD’s Office and Engr Anthonia Ohagwa, General Manager, ICT.

READ ALSO: NLC Threatens Nationwide Strike Over Unlawful Dismissal Of…

The newly appointed Assistant General Managers are Naphtali Pella, now AGM, Audit (Finance & Investment); Adesina Salau, AGM, Land & Estate, Zainab Dantiye, AGM, Administration, and Nansel Zhimwan, AGM, Corporate & Strategic Communications.

Others include Benjamin Oluyori; AGM, Enterprise & Risk Management, Ruth Boyo, AGM, Investments, Mukhtar Isah, AGM, Civil, and Felix Adekunle AGM, ICT (Network & Communications).

With the new appointments, NPA now has a total number of 21 GMs and 60 AGMs.

While congratulating the new appointees, the management of the authority charges them to justify the confidence reposed in them by discharging their duties responsibly.

The appointments take immediate effect.

About Author

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

