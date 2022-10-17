NowNow Appoints David London, Henrietta Bankole-Olusina, Olayinka David-West To Advisory Board

African digital banking solution, NowNow Digital Systems Limited announces the appointment of David London, Managing Director, Cybersecurity, The Chertoff Group; Henrietta Bankole-Olusina, VP and Practice Lead, Economic Inclusion, Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors; and Olayinka David-West, Associate Dean, Lagos Business School to its Advisory Board.

Conveying his enthusiasm for the new additions to the advisory board, Matthew Francis, Chief Strategy Officer, NowNow Digital Systems Limited, said, “We are honoured and excited to have David London, Henrietta Bankole-Olusina, and Olayinka David-West join our Advisory Board.

“Their addition to an already dedicated community of innovators and industry experts foreshadows an exponential growth and transformation of NowNow whereby we can serve the needs of Africa in better capacities.

“We look forward to their guidance and insights to ensure that the NowNow platform is safe, secure, and protected from external threats through its growth and commitment to transforming the fintech landscape in Africa.”

David London will play an enhanced role on the advisory board backed up by decades of experience in cybersecurity instrumental to security on the NowNow platform.

As the Managing Director of Cybersecurity at The Chertoff Group, David London has worked with renowned security expert Michael Chertoff, Executive Chairman, The Chertoff Group, who served as Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security under President George W. Bush.

David has also worked with global corporations to strengthen cyber governance, drive control transparency, and prioritize security investments to effectively mitigate and communicate cyber risk.

Through his role, David London has led high-profile cybersecurity engagements in the financial services, energy, retail, healthcare, and technology sectors. Speaking on the future of NowNow and his optimism about his role on the board, David London stated, “I’m thrilled to join NowNow’s advisory board where I can apply my cybersecurity and financial sector expertise as well as my experience living in Africa.

NowNow serves a critical role in empowering African businesses and consumers, and I look forward to helping the organization sustain and strengthen its commitment to cybersecurity, trust, and transparency.”

Henrietta Bankole-Olusina is a leader with proven ability to lead cross-functional teams to success with career achievements in digital transformation, innovation, fintech business development, payments, and so on.

Henrietta works in financial services with a focus on financial inclusion policies driving regulatory requirements for Digital Financial Services (DFS) and engaging Financial Service Industry (FSI) regulators to provide advisory with the aim to strengthen regulatory policies in developing markets.

Olayinka David-West is a Professor of Information Systems with over three decades experience in the IT and financial services industry. She is a passionate advocate for digital transformation and inclusive finance.

Her research and practice engagements involve policy and strategic management interventions towards digitally transformed businesses and society. Olayinka leads the Sustainable and Inclusive Digital Financial Services (SIDFS) initiative, a research and advocacy initiative dedicated to enhancing financial inclusion in Nigeria.

NowNow has built an ecosystem that digitizes payments and creates access to financial services for Agents, Consumers and Businesses. With the addition to its advisory board, the innovative company is focused on solving everyday financial challenges by creating the largest fintech ecosystem in Africa providing dynamic solutions to empower Africans with technology as well as support the financial inclusion goals in the region.