Novo Nordisk And Key Organizations Convene To Defeat Diabetes In Nigeria

Novo Nordisk, the Society for Pediatric and Adolescent Endocrinology of Nigeria (SPAEN), the
Federal Ministry of Health and other key organizations gather today, to discuss the iCARE
initiative in Nigeria.
iCARE is the implementation of a new global social responsibility strategy
called “defeat diabetes” by Novo Nordisk, in Africa, with the ambition to provide access to
affordable diabetes care to vulnerable patients in every country and ensure that no child
should die from type 1 diabetes.
Nigeria has 3.6 million adults (20-79 years) and 4,440 children and adolescents (0-19 years)1
living with diabetes. With the projected increase of about 134% by 20451 and the many
challenges faced by patients living with diabetes across Africa, collaborations between the
public and private sectors play a crucial role in tackling the multi-faceted problems associated
with the fight to defeat diabetes.
The Federal Ministry of Health and Novo Nordisk had earlier signed a Memorandum of
Understanding(MoU), which will serve as the basis on which the roll-out of iCARE will be
anchored. Other stakeholders include the Royal Danish Embassy (RDE) and World Wide
Commercial Ventures Limited (WWCVL).
The key objective of the initiative in Nigeria is the
provision of access to affordable diabetes care for vulnerable patients, through the
Affordability programme designed for retired and elderly people over the age of 55 who have
limited income and health coverage, and the Changing Diabetes® in Children programme
(CDiC) for children living with type 1 diabetes. These align with the defeat diabetes strategy,
which targets underserved populations in every country.
The Affordability programme aims to reach 12,000 patients with affordable insulin through
100 implementing facilities, while building the capacity of 450 Health Care Providers (HCPs)
by 2023. The CDiC programme aims to reach 2,400 children and train 380 HCPs, working
through 30 facilities by 2025.
The iCARE initiative as described at the stakeholder-engagement event by the VP & GM
Middle Africa, Novo Nordisk, Mr Vinay Ransiwal, has the vision to accelerate access to
treatment for patients living with diabetes in Africa in a sustainable manner, by leveraging four key areas; capacity, affordability, reach and empowerment thus ensuring more patients will be treated to defeat diabetes in Middle Africa.
The Ambassador of Denmark to Nigeria, Mr Sune Krogstrup highlighted the strategic role of
the iCARE initiative and its various programmes in the corporate vision of Novo Nordisk to
defeat diabetes in Africa and facilitate access to affordable diabetes care for the underserved
populations living with the disease.
Novo Nordisk will continue to support improved access to insulin and diabetes education for
patients living with diabetes, through innovative projects and partnerships with various
stakeholders to drive change to defeat diabetes.
As a leader with close to 100 years of experience in diabetes care, Novo Nordisk is committed
to defeat diabetes in Africa.