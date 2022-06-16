Novo Nordisk And Key Organizations Convene To Defeat Diabetes In Nigeria

Novo Nordisk, the Society for Pediatric and Adolescent Endocrinology of Nigeria (SPAEN), the

Federal Ministry of Health and other key organizations gather today, to discuss the iCARE

initiative in Nigeria.

iCARE is the implementation of a new global social responsibility strategy

called “defeat diabetes” by Novo Nordisk, in Africa, with the ambition to provide access to

affordable diabetes care to vulnerable patients in every country and ensure that no child

should die from type 1 diabetes.

Nigeria has 3.6 million adults (20-79 years) and 4,440 children and adolescents (0-19 years)1

living with diabetes. With the projected increase of about 134% by 20451 and the many

challenges faced by patients living with diabetes across Africa, collaborations between the

public and private sectors play a crucial role in tackling the multi-faceted problems associated

with the fight to defeat diabetes.

The Federal Ministry of Health and Novo Nordisk had earlier signed a Memorandum of

Understanding(MoU), which will serve as the basis on which the roll-out of iCARE will be

anchored. Other stakeholders include the Royal Danish Embassy (RDE) and World Wide

Commercial Ventures Limited (WWCVL).

The key objective of the initiative in Nigeria is the

provision of access to affordable diabetes care for vulnerable patients, through the

Affordability programme designed for retired and elderly people over the age of 55 who have

limited income and health coverage, and the Changing Diabetes® in Children programme

(CDiC) for children living with type 1 diabetes. These align with the defeat diabetes strategy,

which targets underserved populations in every country.

The Affordability programme aims to reach 12,000 patients with affordable insulin through

100 implementing facilities, while building the capacity of 450 Health Care Providers (HCPs)

by 2023. The CDiC programme aims to reach 2,400 children and train 380 HCPs, working

through 30 facilities by 2025.

The iCARE initiative as described at the stakeholder-engagement event by the VP & GM

Middle Africa, Novo Nordisk, Mr Vinay Ransiwal, has the vision to accelerate access to

treatment for patients living with diabetes in Africa in a sustainable manner, by leveraging four key areas; capacity, affordability, reach and empowerment thus ensuring more patients will be treated to defeat diabetes in Middle Africa.

The Ambassador of Denmark to Nigeria, Mr Sune Krogstrup highlighted the strategic role of

the iCARE initiative and its various programmes in the corporate vision of Novo Nordisk to

defeat diabetes in Africa and facilitate access to affordable diabetes care for the underserved

populations living with the disease.

Novo Nordisk will continue to support improved access to insulin and diabetes education for

patients living with diabetes, through innovative projects and partnerships with various

stakeholders to drive change to defeat diabetes.

As a leader with close to 100 years of experience in diabetes care, Novo Nordisk is committed

to defeat diabetes in Africa.