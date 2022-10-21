Novare Real Estate Nigeria’s Lekki Mall Clocks 6, Unveils Anniversary Logo

Novare Lekki Mall, the largest retail mall in Nigeria owned by Novare Real Estate Nigeria, is six this year.

The Chief Executive Officer of Novare Real Estate Nigeria, Mr. Hein Du Plessis, announced that Novare Real Estate Nigeria is happy to celebrate another milestone in its 10 years journey in Nigeria with the celebration of the 6th year anniversary of the development of Novare Lekki Mall in Lagos.

Novare Real Estate Nigeria which is a real estate investment, development and management company started its journey in Nigeria in 2012 with the development of the first modern retail mall in Abuja, known as the Novare Apo Mall.

A special sixth anniversary logo that reflects the six-year journey was also unveiled at a press briefing held at the Novare Lekki Mall on Thursday as part of the activities to mark the 6 years anniversary.

The 22,000sqm mall, which opened to business in August 2016, is an A- grade retail mall development strategically located at Cardinal Olubunmi Okojie Way, Sangotedo, Lekki-Epe Expressway .



L-R: Head, Real Estate Finance, West Africa, Stanbic IBTC Capital, Tola Akinhanmi; Head, Equity Capital Markets Execution, Africa Regions, Stanbic IBTC Capital, Oyinda Akinyemi; Chairman, NOVARE Fund Managers Nigeria Limited, Prof Fabian Ajogwu; Chief Executive Officer, NOVARE Fund Managers Nigeria Limited, Hein Du Plessis; and Chief Executive Officer, NOVARE Real Estate Nigeria Limited, Ayotunde Adesulu, at the press briefing on the 6th anniversary of NOVARE Lekki Mall and 10 years of NOVARE operations in Nigeria, on Thursday, October 20, 2022 held at the NOVARE Lekki Mall, Sangotedo



The mall anchors about 100 shops, including some of the country’s iconic brands such as Stanbic IBTC Bank, Shoprite, MTN, Game, Genesis Deluxe Cinemas, HealthPlus, Pep and Tantalizers.

Mr. Du Plessis said that Novare Real Estate Nigeria has successfully developed 4 A grade retail malls in Nigeria, Novare Gateway Mall Abuja, Novare Central Mall, Abuja, Novare Apo Mall, Abuja and Novare Lekki Mall, Lagos which 6th year anniversary was being celebrated. H stated that the sixth anniversary is therefore an important milestone for the Novare Group in Nigeria.

According to him, the Novare Malls are designed to be a choice shopping destination and family recreation spot, hence the tenant mix are meticulously selected to provide an overall shopping and leisure experience for the shoppers and families who visit the Malls with exclusive/proprietary brands such as Funworld in each of the Malls.

He noted that the Malls are built to the highest international standards with a serene and secure environment.

“We are at the heart of the Sangotedo community and its environs and over the past six years, our vision to provide world-class experience in keeping with the ever-growing and changing needs of the community and those of our shoppershas become a reality.”

Novare Lekki Mall’s catchment area includes a cluster of highbrow estates such as Emperor Estate, Crown Estate, Fara Park, Grenadines Homes, Fountain Springville Estate, and the Lagos State Housing Schemes, among others.

Mr. Du Plessis stated that Novare Lekki Mall is the second development in Nigeria in the Novare Real Estate Africa portfolio, including Novare Apo Mall, Novare Central and Novare Gateway, all in Abuja.

According to the CEO, Novare Real Estate Nigeria is a subsidiary of Novare Holdings Ltd, (a company registered in South Africa) with its investors “mandate to develop and manage modern retail and commercial facilities across sub-Saharan Africa, excluding South Africa.”

L-R: Chief Executive Officer, NOVARE Real Estate Nigeria Limited, Ayotunde Adesulu; Chairman, NOVARE Fund Managers Nigeria Limited, Prof Fabian Ajogwu; and Chief Executive Officer, NOVARE Fund Managers Nigeria Limited, Hein Du Plessis, at the press briefing on the 6th anniversary of NOVARE Lekki Mall and 10 years of NOVARE operations in Nigeria, on Thursday, October 20, 2022 held at the NOVARE Lekki Mall, Sangotedo

He said that Novare Holdings have successfully developed 9 grade A retail malls across Sub-Saharan Africa in Nigeria, Mozambique and Zambia and hasthrough its activities positively transformed the real estate industry across Africa and contributed to job creation.

While thanking the mall’s tenants, Du Plessis assured that Novare, remains dedicated to providing innovative and world-class shopping experiences not only at the Lekki mall but across its retail and commercial facilities in the country.