fbpx
Nova Merchant Bank’s N10bn Bond Admitted By NGX

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCENEWSNEWSLETTER

Nova Merchant Bank’s N10bn Bond Admitted By NGX

June 7, 2021041
Nova Merchant Bank's N10bn Bond Admitted By NGX

Wholesale and investment bank, Nova Merchant Bank, has listed its N10 billion bond on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) platform.

This was disclosed by the NGX, noting that the listed bond by NOVAMBL Investment SPV was a seven-year subordinated fixed-rate bond that will be due in 2027 under the company’s N50 billion bond issuance programme, oversubscribed by 300 percent.

Speaking on the listing, the Divisional Head of Listings Business of the NGX, Olumide Bolumole, said, “We are delighted to commemorate the listing of Nova Merchant Bank’s debut listing of its N10 billion bond, which was oversubscribed by 300 percent.

“It is our delight to see issuers such as Nova Merchant Bank take full advantage of the NGX’s products and services to support their growth story, and we encourage capital market players to explore other capital raising tools available on NGX to enhance their corporate profile, visibility, and sustainability.”

READ ALSO: Banks Kick Off N6.98 Charges For USSD Payments

Stating the bank’s milestone, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Nova Bank, Nath Ude, said that the company’s listing made it the youngest merchant bank in the country to issue a bond.

He said, “I must commend the board and management of Nova for this significant milestone. We did not only enjoy an oversubscription of 300 percent on our bond, but we have also become the youngest merchant bank to issue a bond in Nigeria.

“We are very proud of what we have achieved and we believe it represents a vote of confidence by the investment community. The gratitude goes to our stakeholders who invested in this bond despite economic hardships.”

About Author

Nova Merchant Bank’s N10bn Bond Admitted By NGX
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

FAAN Makes Clear Purpose Of N2,000 Charge At Airports AVIATIONCOVERNEWSLETTER
January 20, 20200211

MMIA Sees Increase In Passenger Traffic In 2019 – FAAN

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Murtala Muhammed International Airport(MMIA), Lagos, recorded more passenger growth in 2019 compared to 2018. This is according to the Federal Airports
Read More
Naira unaffected by Trump’s victory BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
May 18, 20180125

Naira Unchanged at N363/$ At Parallel Market

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Naira on Thursday, May 17, remained unchanged against the United States of America Dollar, at the Parallel Segment of the Nigerian Foreign Exch
Read More
June 13, 20140114

Apapa Customs Command Rakes In N115bn In Five Months

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria Customs Service, Apapa Area 1 command has recorded a total of N114.9 billion revenue between January and May, 2014. Details of the revenue figures r
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.