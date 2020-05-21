Not All Sanitizers in Circulation are Up to Standard – Health Minister

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, on Tuesday, said a study carried out by a research institution in the Federal Ministry of Health revealed that not all sanitizers in circulation are up to standard.

Ehanire said this while addressing journalists at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja.

He also gave an advisory on identifying standard sanitizers in the market stressing the importance of checking the NAFDAC number and ingredients used in producing the sanitizer.

“I will start by using the opportunity to issue an advisory on sanitizer. You will see a lot of sanitizers out in the market. A study carried out by research institutions in the Ministry of Health has shown not all of them are up to standard.

“In buying sanitizers, there is an advisory I will like to share. You must look first of all at the NAFDAC number. A sanitizer should have a NAFDAC number.

“Secondly, it should have a place where the ingredients are displayed. You must see that it contains a minimum of 60% alcohol. If it is anything different from that, the sanitizer is not going to do the job you think it is doing,” he said.

The Minister also gave an update on health workers who have recovered from COVID-19. He said the health workers are currently being observed for a period of 14 days before they return to work.

Source: Channels TV