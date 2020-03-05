North East Governors Set to Meet over Insecurity, Infrastructure

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State is to host North Eastern State Governors on Thursday, to discuss issues of common interests, such as regional challenges, including security, economy and infrastructure.

Other issues for deliberations include the discovery of hydrocarbon deposits in the North East, prospects and problems of power generation and the role of Discos.

A statement by the Gombe State Government said the Governors would receive a presentation from the North East Development Commission, on exploring the potentials of the commission for infrastructure and human capital development of the zone.

The one-day meeting is expected to set the stage for regular engagement and consultation among the governors in the region and a communiqué outlining areas of common interest and agreements among the 6 North Eastern States of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Yobe and Taraba.

Source: VON