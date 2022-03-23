fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

EntrepreneurshipINSURANCE & PENSIONSNEWSNEWSLETTER

Noor Takaful Educates Young Entrepreneurs On Insurance

March 23, 20220165
Noor Takaful Educates Young Entrepreneurs On Insurance

Noor Takaful Insurance Limited – the pioneer composite Takaful Insurance firm in Nigeria, educated young entrepreneurs in Kano State on the importance and benefits of Takaful Insurance.

Mr Aminu Tukur, the Vice-Chairman, Noor Takaful Insurance Limited further explained the concept and the need for insurance.

Tukur stated that it was imperative for Nigerians, especially residents of Kano, to take advantage of the unique opportunities the company has provided by subscribing to any of the numerous offerings.

He said it was important for business owners to take a particular interest in insurance to save them from unwanted losses.

According to him, Takaful insurance operates in line with the principles of Sharia, stating that all non-permissible elements of conventional insurance have been filtered to enable them to subscribe.

He further disclosed that the offerings available under Takaful insurance were open to Muslims and non-Muslims, urging every Nigerian to subscribe to any policy.

A raffle draw was held at the event, and three people emerged as lucky winners. Each of the lucky winners got the opportunity to pick any insurance policy worth ₦50,000.

The event also offered an opportunity for attendees to network and see areas where they could work together to unlock opportunities.

Some of the attendees commended the organizers for the illuminating session.

BizWatch Nigeria To Celebrate Women, Provide Pathways To Gender Equality Through Webinar

About Author

Noor Takaful Educates Young Entrepreneurs On Insurance
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Nigerian Stock Exchange BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
February 27, 20200541

NSE Records 0.22 percent ASI Decline as Investors Suffer ₦26 billion Loss

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE) market continued its bearish trend as the bourse bowed to the bears, recorded a 0.22% decline in the value of the All-share
Read More
Immunization MEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWSLETTER
July 29, 20200425

FG To Boost Immunization with $3 billion Expenditure

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The federal government has expressed its commitment to spend $3billion to scale up immunisation in the country. It said the programme would be implemented t
Read More
August 2, 20140245

President Jonathan Sacks Andrew Yakubu, Appoints New NNPC GMD

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Goodluck Jonathan on Friday, carried out a major shake-up in the top echelon of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), with the sack
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.