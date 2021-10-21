fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSNEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY

Non-Payment Of Unused Power Pushes Electricity Debts To N1.66tn

October 21, 20210110
FEC To Boost Power Supply With $2.5m Funding For Four Power Projects

The failure of power distribution companies (DISCOS) to pay for deemed capacity has pushed the debts of power generation companies (GENCOS) to N1.66 trillion in seven years.

The Executive Secretary, Association of Power Generation Companies (APGC), the umbrella body for the Gencos, Dr Joy Ogaji, said this on Wednesday at a stakeholders’ meeting on electricity organised by the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ).

Ogaji said the available generation capacity dropped to 6,192.34 megawatts this year from 7,792.51MW in 2020 while the average generation capacity rose to 4,120.96MW from 4,050.07MW.

The association described deemed capacity is the capacity that should have been delivered, but for the system operator’s instruction to a Genco to derate or reduce its capacity to achieve grid balance and stability.

READ ALSO: Stock Exchange Closes With Mid-Week Gain Of N54.81bn In Market Cap

According to her, 34.20 percent (2,117.86MW) of the Gencos’ generation capacity are currently stranded, compared to 48.03 per cent (3,742.43MW) in 2020.

She said the Gencos recorded a capacity payment loss of N151.22billion this year, N266.10billion in 2020, N256.97billion in 2019, N264.08billion in 2018, N236.47billion in 2017, N273.32billion in 2016 and N214.93billion in 2015.

Ogaji said, “The generation companies are willing to make that power available but the system is not able to take it.

“So, whether or not it is because Nigerians are not taking the power or they are not able to pay or we are having infrastructural challenges is what government needs to investigate and resolve because this is eight years post-privatisation.

“So, if we are able to utilise what is already available, which is about 8,000MW, then it will give a boost to generation companies to bring up the rest. But for eight years, we are just remaining within 3,000MW-3,500MW and maximum of 4,000MW. We are not making progress.

“The generation companies also have expansion capacity to double that 13,427MW. What is going on is not given them an incentive to boost it, and their business is, as it were, stagnant. This is in addition to not being paid for what has already been utilised.”

About Author

Non-Payment Of Unused Power Pushes Electricity Debts To N1.66tn
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today October 21, 2021 BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER
May 29, 20210439

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today May 29, 2021

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Saturday, May 2021. SEC Directs Existing Crowdfunding Platforms To Register Within 3
Read More
September 22, 20140151

Adamawa Double Governorship Elections Draining INEC’s Finances

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Investigations have revealed that Adamawa State might have to conduct two governorship elections in just four months, one of which is the bye-election in Oc
Read More
December 23, 20160242

20,000 Bauchi Farmers Register For CBN Anchor Borrowers Scheme

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Over 20,000 farmers have been registered in Bauchi state for the Anchor Borrowers Agricultural Programme of the Federal Government. The scheme was launched
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.