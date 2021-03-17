Nomination Of Executive Director Of IsDB Confirmed By Buhari

March 17, 2021 57

The appointment of Mahmoud Isa-Dutse as Executive Director on the Board of Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia has been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was disclosed by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Tuesday.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Mahmoud Isa-Dutse as Executive Director on the Board of Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) in Jedda, Saudi Arabia.”

Highlighting the career background of the nominee, Shehu said, in a statement, “Dr. Dutse is the immediate past Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

READ ALSO: FG To Allocate Half A Percent Of GDP To Research And Innovations

“He has enormously interacted with development partners and international financial institutions during his tenure as Permanent Secretary.

“During his tenure as Permanent Secretary, he represented Nigeria on Boards of Governors/Directors of African Export-Import Bank, Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Fund for International Development, World Bank, African Development Bank, Islamic Development Bank, ECOWAS Bank for Investment, Central bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), and Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), among others.”

Reacting to the story, the Minister of Finnace, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, was quoted to have said, “Dr. Isa-Dutse has the needed experience and knowledge that is required to inject new ideas, innovation and contribution on behalf of Nigeria on the Board of the bank. He has very impressive credentials for the position.”