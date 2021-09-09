fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSNEWS

Nollywood: Movies Produced In Nigeria In Q2 2021 Grew By 1.44% YoY

September 9, 20210168
Nollywood: Movies Produced In Nigeria In Q2 2021 Grow By 1.44% YoY

Nigeria’s movie production volume for the second quarter of 2021 grew by 1.44 percent year-on-year, with 635 movies produced in the quarter.

This was revealed in a report released by the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Wednesday.

It said that the number of movies in Q2 2021 was more than the 416 movies produced in the first quarter of 2021, representing a 53.93 percent growth quarter-on-quarter.

READ ALSO: INEC Does Not Require NCC’s Approval For Electronic Transmission Of Election Results – Ibeanu

The state where most of the movies were produced was Lagos with 234 movies, while Abuja followed with 196 movies and Benin and Port Harcourt with 7 movies each, the lowest by location.

Onitsha followed Abuja with 174 movies produced in the city, while Jos had 9 movies produced in the state, and Kano had 8, bringing the total number of movies produced to 635.

In 2020, there were 2,599 movies produced, with 407 movies produced in the first quarter, 626 produced in Q2, 663 in Q3, and 903 in Q4.

About Author

Nollywood: Movies Produced In Nigeria In Q2 2021 Grew By 1.44% YoY
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

July 17, 20140157

President Seeks Senate Approval For $1b Loan For Arms, Ammunition

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram In a continued attempt to end the protracted insurgency in the country, President Goodluck Jonathan has sent a requisition to the Senate to approve a $1 bil
Read More
COVERNEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENTSOCIETY
March 22, 20130185

Groups Hold Rally in Abuja, Hail Maina’s Feats

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Members of civil society groups on Thursday held a rally carrying placards in support of the former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, Mr. Abdulrashe
Read More
August 7, 20151219

NIMC to Deploy National Identification Number to Banks, Ministries

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The National Identity Management Commission, NIMC, has announced that it has completed plans to deploy the National Identification Number (NIN) authenticati
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.