Nollywood: Movies Produced In Nigeria In Q2 2021 Grew By 1.44% YoY

Nigeria’s movie production volume for the second quarter of 2021 grew by 1.44 percent year-on-year, with 635 movies produced in the quarter.

This was revealed in a report released by the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Wednesday.

It said that the number of movies in Q2 2021 was more than the 416 movies produced in the first quarter of 2021, representing a 53.93 percent growth quarter-on-quarter.

The state where most of the movies were produced was Lagos with 234 movies, while Abuja followed with 196 movies and Benin and Port Harcourt with 7 movies each, the lowest by location.

Onitsha followed Abuja with 174 movies produced in the city, while Jos had 9 movies produced in the state, and Kano had 8, bringing the total number of movies produced to 635.

In 2020, there were 2,599 movies produced, with 407 movies produced in the first quarter, 626 produced in Q2, 663 in Q3, and 903 in Q4.