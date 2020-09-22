Nollywood Movie ‘Citation’ to Hit Netflix on November 6

‘Citation‘, a forthcoming movie by Kunle Afolayan, a Nigerian actor and filmmaker, has been scheduled to debut on Neflix, a US streaming platform, on November 6, 2020.

Netflix broke the news on Monday while similarly announcing other films to join its continuously growing catalogue of original Nollywood contents.

“An untitled young adult series about a gifted teen who gets a scholarship to Naija’s top school is coming soon,” the streaming giant wrote via Netflix Naija.

“It’s an @InkblotPresents production, created by @IamSnazz, @DamiElebe, & starring @funkeakindele, Casting will be announced soon!

“The highly anticipated @kunleafolayan film, ‘Citation’, launches globally on November 6, exclusively on Netflix.

“The film stars @haitianhero, @gabbylucciii, Ini Edo, @jokesilva, @adjeteygh and introduces newcomer @TemiOtedola! Finally; @kemiadetiba’s King of Boys 2 (#KOB2), IS COMING TO NETFLIX in 2021!

“It features returning stars @SolaSobowaleTKV, @IamReminisce, @iLLBlissGoretti & @IamToniTones, and adds @RMofeDamijo, @NseIkpeEtim & @IamEFAIwara.”

‘Citation’ tells the story a 21-year-old female student on a Nigerian campus who takes the case of a trendy university don to the institution’s senate body on account of the latter’s treatment of her.

Subsequent events that unfold eventually pits her world against that of the respected academic, baring the realities that frequently play out in many male-dominated educational environments.

Speaking on the movie’s theme, Afolayan said: “Citation will create awareness on the violence against women in the public and private sphere. It’ll educate society on enforcing women’s rights.

“The movie will encourage and embolden women to stand up against mistreatment and abuse by a patriarchal society. It has been designed to propel women to aspire to become successful leaders.”

Also on the list of movies to be premiered is Òlòtūré, the story of a young female journalist who goes undercover as a prostitute to expose a human trafficking syndicate. What she finds is a world of exploited women and ruthless violence.

Dorothy Ghettuba, the lead for African original at Netflix said: “Netflix is proud to continue to invest in more original content from Nigeria. We’re also thrilled to grow our existing creative partnerships while forming new ones with Chinaza and the amazing Inkblot team who will now join the growing list of Nigerian partners including Mo Abudu, Kemi Adetiba and Kunle Afolayan to bring more Nigerian stories onto the service.

“We look forward to partnering with the Inkblot team to bring this exciting young adult series to life.”

Source: The Cable