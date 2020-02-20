Nollywood, Bollywood Collaborate in New Movie ‘Namaste Wahala’

By Victor Okeh
- February 20, 2020
Namaste Wahala

Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood and the Indian movie industry, Bollywood have teamed up in a new movie.

The movie titled ‘Namaste Wahala’ is a story that is centered on love, romance, and family set over two diverse and rich cultures.

The movie is produced by Indian filmmaker, Hamisha Daryani Ahuja and will be released in April, 2020.

Meanwhile, Nigeria rapper, M.I Abaga on his Instagram page announced that he will be an associate producer in the movie.

The movie features the likes of Mofe Damijo, Ajoke Silva, Inidima Okojie, Ruslaan Mumtaz, Segal Sujata, Adaora Lumina, Ibrahim Suleiman, Big Brother Naija’s Frodd, Imoh Eboh, Osas, Eneeicha, Lyk10, Mexemania, Tience Pay, M.I Abaga.

