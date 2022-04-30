Nollywood Actress Slumps In Church, Dies Later

April 30, 2022 112

Nollywood actress, Chinedu Bernard has passed away after slumping while cleaning the Chapel of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in the Federal Housing area of Enugu State.

The ‘Big Mama’s Stick’ actress was confirmed dead by doctors at the East Side hospital in Enugu State, after she was rushed there by the priest, Reverend Father Uchendu Chukwuma, and some parishioners.

The actress popularly known as Choco featured in movies including ‘The Mad’, ‘Money Fever’, ‘The Big Mama’s Stick’, ‘The Last Manhood’, and ‘Mad Love’.