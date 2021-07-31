Nollywood: 7 Movies Rachel Oniga Featured In

July 31, 2021 136

The Nigerian entertainment business has lost another icon, veteran actress, Rachel Oniga, weeks after the demise of singer and rapper, Olanrewaju Abdul-Ganiu Fasasi, also known as Sound Sultan.

Born in Ebutte Metta, Lagos State, Oniga took up acting in 1993 after her divorce from her husband.

She also worked in places such as Ascoline Nigeria Limited – a Dutch Consultant company, before she landed her debut role in the movie Onome.

The actress died at the age of 64 to an undisclosed illness, as of the time of writing this article.

In tribute to her life’s works, we will, in this article, list some movies, from her repertoire of performances, she featured in spanning her 28-year career gracing our screens.

Here are 7 movies Rachel Oniga featured in.

Sango

Movie poster for the movie ‘Sango’

Shot in 1997, Oniga was cast as Obba, a role that has been described as her most notable.

It was written by Wale Ogunyemi, an adaptation of the life and might of the famed African deity Sango who served as the Alaafin of Oyo.

Out of Bounds

Movie poster for the movie ‘Out of Bounds’ featuring RMD

Also produced in 1997 through the joint efforts of the director Tade Ogidan and veteran Nollywood actor Richard Mofe Damijo, or simply RMD, the movie went on to become a box office success.

Its success spawned the also successful ‘Diamond Ring’ thriller.

Doctor Bello

Movie poster of Nollywood film ‘Dr. Bello’

A 2013 star-studded movie, including an appearance from Hollywood veteran actress Vivica A. Fox.

The movie tells the story of a US-based doctor who obtains a potion from the eponymous Dr. Bello played by Jimmy Jean-Louis, a traditional healer, to save the life of his seven-year-old patient.

30 Days in Atlanta

Movie poster of Nollywood film ’30 Days in Atlanta’

One of the highest-grossing Nollywood movies ever made, 30 Days in Atlanta (2013) was another movie the veteran actress appeared in.

She played the role of Richard’s mother – an IT consultant, played by Ramsey Nouah, whose life changes after winning a 30-day trip to Atlanta.

The movie also starred big names such as comedian Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, Richard Mofe Damijo, Juliet Ibrahim, Vivica A. Fox, among others.

The Royal Hibiscus Hotel

‘The Royal Hibiscus Hotel’ movie poster

Oniga played the role of Rose Adeniyi, one-half of the proprietors of a struggling boutique hotel in Lagos.

It featured actors such as Olu Jacobs, Joke Silva, Jide Kosoko, among others.

Chief Daddy

Chief Daddy movie poster

Another highly successful movie in which Oniga played the role of Aunty Ajoke.

The movie follows the life of a billionaire businessman whose wealth was contested by family members following his death.

My Village People

My Village People movie poster

This was her most recent, and perhaps last, movie. A comedy thriller that premiered in June 2021.

It follows the life of a philandering man who finds himself in a love triangle with witches.

It was written by comedian Bovi Ugboma and starred actors such as Nkem Owoh, Ada Ameh, Amaechi Muonagor, among others.