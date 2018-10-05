Nokia Unviels New Model In London, Promises Latest Camera Technology

The Nokia 7.1 has been officially unveiled at a launch even in London, promising a new Zeiss imaging solution, innovation when it comes to the viewing experience and a new generation of Nokia design.

On the rear you’ll find two Zeiss tuned cameras, with a 12MP primary camera alongside a 5MP depth sensing camera.

It has a 5.8-inch, FullHD+ display with HMD’s new PureDisplay technology, a partnership with Pixelworks that enhances your viewing experience. It has HDR support for a smooth and accurate video experience, and it will automatically adjust contrast and brightness to suit your real life environment.

The Nokia 7.1 also features SDR to HDR converter, allowing any SDR content to be ported to HDR in real time. This enhances the color, increases brightness and expands the dynamic range of the video on screen.

Under the hood you’ll find a Snapdragon 636 chipset, and HMD says this helps to keep power consumption down.

Out of the box the Nokia 7.1 comes with Android 8.1 Oreo, but it will get an update to the latest Android 9 Pie software this month.

It’s also signed up to Google’s Android One program, which guarantees the Nokia 7.1 two years of major Android updates, and three years of security updates – giving the handset a good lifespan.

Nokia 7.1 pre-orders start on October 5 in Europe, and next week for rest of the world including the US. The Nokia 7.1 release date will be this month, and in the UK it will be available from EE, Carphone Warehouse for £299.