Nokia Signs Agreement with Intel to Fast track Transition to 5G

Nokia has signed a partnership deal with Intel, to accelerate the seemingly slow transition to 5G. The company made this announcement barely 24 hours after announcing a similar partnership with Marvell Technology (MRVL.O).

Nokia disclosed that it had struggled with the unexpectedly sluggish development of its Reefshark system on chips (SoC), an innovation that allows a single chip to carry an entire computer system, thus enabling Nokia to produce its equipment more cheaply. This drag has necessitated several partnerships for the company to achieve its goal.

“Nokia is working with multiple partners to support its ReefShark family of chipsets, which are used in many base station elements,” the Finnish firm said.

On the partnership with Marvell Technology, Nokia stated that Marvell’s industry-leading technology would make a success of the partnership.

“The two companies are developing a new generation of custom system on chip (SoC) and infrastructure processors combining Nokia’s differentiated wireless technology with Marvell’s industry-leading, multi-core ARM processor platforms.”

Source: Nairametrics