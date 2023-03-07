Nokia C21 Plus Special Sale In Nigeria Is Still On!

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones slashed the price of its premium and ultra-affordable Nokia C21 Plus from ₦82,000 to ₦69,900.

Now smartphone lovers can get the durable device for over ₦10,000 cheaper while still getting the robust build quality and long-lasting battery capabilities that Nokia phones are famous for.

The Nokia C21 Plus comes with a wide set of specifications for its users to enjoy. The device is available in Dark Cyan and Warm Grey colors and comes in 2/64 GB variant.

It comes with a 5050 mAh battery capacity, which delivers a three-day battery life depending on a single charge – allowing you to stay connected for longer.

As a member of the C-series which introduces consumers to quality smartphones, the Nokia C21 Plus has been designed to address consumers’ top pain points in the affordable price tier, battery life, the storage capacity of the phone and camera quality.

The smartphone has not only been designed with style and durability in mind but has been built to last and tailored to customers’ needs.

Following a rigorous manufacturing standard that is known as one of the toughest in the world, the device’s build quality will stand the test of time.

The body is supported by an inner metal chassis and toughened cover glass – IP52-rated for extra protection from dirt, dust, and water droplets.

Nokia C21 Plus comes with two years of quarterly ​security ​​​​​updates as standard to keep everything safe with fingerprint and AI face unlock technology for added privacy and convenience.

The 13MP dual camera with HDR technology captures memorable moments in stunning detail, whilst different modes like portrait, panorama, and beautification assist in creating professional-looking photos that can keep forever. A stunning 6.5” HD+ display ensures that videos and photos can be viewed in all their glory, thanks to the incredible definition and clarity the screen has to offer.