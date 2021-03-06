fbpx
Nokia 1.4: Nokia Releases Family-Centric Device

March 6, 2021
Consumer electronics company Nokia has announced the release of its recent Android creation: the Nokia 1.4, a family-friendly device.

Reputed for building long-lasting devices, the Nokia 1.4 is no different from its impressive predecessors.

The new release boasts a 6.51 inches HD+ edge-to-edge screen, making it the largest ever among the Nokia 1 series.

Speaking on the release of the device, the General Manager of HMD Global, Nokia phones’ home, Joseph Umunakwe, said that the phone was created with family at heart.

He said that the phone was created to meet the needs of families who want to stay “entertained and productive”.

Umunakwe said, “More families are at home needing ways to stay entertained and productive. At the same time, for those separated by distance, there is desire to stay safe yet connected.

“We built the Nokia 1.4 to meet those needs and give family members a reliable device that offers an enjoyable experience.

“The Nokia 1.4 comes with an increased screen size to offer maximum viewing capacity. Families can stay
connected and productive, without worrying about the kids using the phone.

“We improved the experience with our signature two-day battery life, built-in parental controls and a mishap-proof body.

“Google’s AI on the Camera Go app and a macro camera also help to capture those epic family moments.”

Part of the phone’s top features includes its high-quality camera that is combined with the Camera Go app by Google for better photos under low light conditions.

Highlights of Nokia 1.4 Features

Performance: Quad Core 1.3 GHz, Snapdragon 215, 1GB/16GB, 1GB/32GB and 3GB/64GB RAM/ROM.

Display: 6.51 inches (16.54 cm), 270 PPI, IPS LCD.

Camera: 8 MP + 2 MP Dual, LED Flash, 5 MP Front Camera.

Battery: 4,000 mAh, Micro-USB Port, Non-removable.

Price: N44,300

Other features:

The Nokia 1.4 device can withstand falls from household surfaces with support from its sturdy construction.

To protect your device from cybercrime, the phone comes equipped with a three-year security updates package.

You are assured of a long-lasting battery, with its two-day life battery.

Little Info…

HMD Global is headquartered in Espoo, Finland, known for designing and marketing smartphones and feature phone for customers at price points.

The company is the exclusive licensee of the Nokia brand for both phones and tablets.

