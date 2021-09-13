Nobody Is Safe In Nigeria, Lamido Laments

September 13, 2021 89

Former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, says the recent spate of kidnappings in the country is an indication that nobody is safe.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made this submission in a statement issued after a visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo at the latter’s residence in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

According to a statement issued on Lamido’s behalf by Kehinde Akinyemi, Lamido said though Nigeria is confronted with challenges, the meeting with Obasanjo reinforced his faith in the country.

He was quoted as saying, “‘How do we remain safe?’ is the biggest problem and challenge now in this country, because now, nobody is safe again.

READ ALSO: CBN Threatens To Suspend FX Operational Licence Of Erring Banks

“Imagine! Kidnapping three workers of Baba, a former President of the country. Who is safe again?”

According to the statement, Lamido expresses delight at meeting the former president in very high spirits and good health.

He added, “But he told me that he’s now aging and I responded that he’s not because we still need him in this country. And he said: ‘Sule, I will do anything for Nigeria’.

“That is very inspiring. That is why I like him and this reinforces my faith in the country, my Nigeria,” the former governor said, according to the statement.”