fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWS

Nobody Is Safe In Nigeria, Lamido Laments

September 13, 2021089
Nobody Is Safe In Nigeria, Lamido Laments

Former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, says the recent spate of kidnappings in the country is an indication that nobody is safe.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made this submission in a statement issued after a visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo at the latter’s residence in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

According to a statement issued on Lamido’s behalf by Kehinde Akinyemi, Lamido said though Nigeria is confronted with challenges, the meeting with Obasanjo reinforced his faith in the country.

He was quoted as saying, “‘How do we remain safe?’ is the biggest problem and challenge now in this country, because now, nobody is safe again.

READ ALSO: CBN Threatens To Suspend FX Operational Licence Of Erring Banks

“Imagine! Kidnapping three workers of Baba, a former President of the country. Who is safe again?”

According to the statement, Lamido expresses delight at meeting the former president in very high spirits and good health.

He added, “But he told me that he’s now aging and I responded that he’s not because we still need him in this country. And he said: ‘Sule, I will do anything for Nigeria’.

“That is very inspiring. That is why I like him and this reinforces my faith in the country, my Nigeria,” the former governor said, according to the statement.”

About Author

Nobody Is Safe In Nigeria, Lamido Laments
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

[ MAIN ]NEWS
September 11, 20141129

Oscar Pistorius Trial: Judge Throws Out Neighbours’ Testimony

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The judge in Oscar Pistorius’s trial for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp has rejected the testimony of most of the neigbours who tested to the killin
Read More
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business/ Trending News Round-Up For Today NEWS
August 6, 20210553

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines & Naija News Today, August 6, 2021

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Read latest Naija newspaper headlines & Naija news today, August 6, 2021 and trendings around the world. Bizwatch Nigeria Gathers newspaper headlines &a
Read More
ASUU: Ngige Carpets Union Over Delay In Ending Strike [ MAIN ]COVEREDUCATION & TRAININGLABOURNEWSNEWSLETTER
December 18, 20200679

ASUU: Ngige Carpets Union Over Delay In Ending Strike

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has carpeted the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for the delay in resolving its prol
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.