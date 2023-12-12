Noah’s Ark’s ‘Data Is Life Cracking, Breaking, Frozen’ Ad For Airtel Shortlisted For 2023 Indie Awards

The “Data is Life Cracking, Breaking, Frozen” Ad for Airtel Nigeria by Noah’s Ark Communications has been shortlisted for this year’s Indie Awards.

The announcement was conveyed through mail sent by the globally acclaimed Indie Awards organizers on Monday, December 11, 2023.

“I am delighted to announce that your work has been shortlisted for the Indie Awards. We would like to wish you and your team congratulations on this brilliant achievement,” the mail reads.

The “Data is Life Cracking, Breaking, Frozen” campaign, which was shortlisted in the Creative-Print and Design category, will slug it out with other campaigns such as “Plan(a)” for AfriSam+ BlackStudio by Promise, “Crayons- Creatively Independent” for The Crayons Network by The Crayons Network, “Hakola Furniture-Domestic Craftsmanship is in all of our hands” for Hakola by Nitro Group Oy, “AIZOME WASTECARE Industrial waste-certified as skincare” for AIZOME by SERVICEPLAN Germany for the coveted prize.

The “Data is Life Cracking, Breaking, Frozen” campaign is the only Nigerian ad represented among the shortlist for the awards.

The Indie Awards is a brainchild of the networkone-the largest collection of independent agencies worldwide, designed exclusively for independent agencies of all communications disciplines and judged by independent agencies. The ultimate aim of the awards is to raise the profile of the independent agency sector by recognizing talent and rewarding achievement.

A total of 35 creative entries were shortlisted in 7 different awards categories. Aside from the Creative-Print and Design category, other categories for recognition in the forthcoming awards presentation include Lifestyle PR, Innovation Excellence, Media, Public Good, Creative-Audiovisual, and Corporate PR.

According to the organizers, all the shortlisted entries, including “Data is Life Cracking, Breaking, Frozen,” have been carefully appraised and scrutinized by 37 esteemed jurors to meet the required rating standards.

The organizers noted that the works were evaluated based on five main pillars: insight, strategy, creativity, execution and results.

Since its launch, the Airtel “Data is Life Cracking, Breaking, Frozen” campaign has generated several media reviews, editorials, and word-of-mouth conversations among Nigerians.

Speaking on the shortlist, the Managing Director/Chief Creative Officer of Noah’s Ark Communications Limited, Mr. Lanre Adisa, described the selection by Indie Awards as a big honour and testament to the agency’s depth of creativity at work.

Adisa attributed the achievement to the team’s resilient spirit and the collaboration between the team and the client.

“It is an honour for our creative work to be recognized and appreciated. This speaks volumes for our industry as well as our agency. We are indeed excited about this recognition. We know how significant this is for us and our client, given how we have collaborated over time to produce groundbreaking work,” Adisa said.

‘Data is Life Cracking, Breaking, Frozen’ and other shortlisted works are expected to go through final evaluation, after which winners of the different categories will be announced at the awards presentation ceremony billed to hold on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, in London, United Kingdom.