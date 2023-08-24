NOA DG Commends Staff Resilience, Urges More Patriotism As Agency Turns 30

The Director General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr. Garba Abari has described staff of the Agency as one of the most patriotic and resilient group of persons in the country who go over and above the call of duty to serve the fatherland, despite poor conditions of service.

Congratulating the management and staff of NOA on its 30th anniversary since its establishment by Decree 100 of 1993, Abari acknowledged the immense sacrifices of the Agency’s staff over the years towards ensuring that the sense of brotherhood and patriotism among Nigerians remains unbroken. He also commended the staff for being relentless in preserving the moral fabric of the Nigerian society through its numerous nationwide and grassroots sensitization programmes.

In his words, “Despite the frequent criticisms by uninformed persons who choose to ignore the daily sacrifices of NOA staff in fulfilling the onerous tasks of social engineering saddled on you by the NOA statute, thankfully, you have remained patriotic, selfless, resilient and undaunted in carrying out your mandate. Even in the most difficult and risky terrains across this country, with the grossly inadequate resources provided, you are daily on duty, sometimes at the peril of your own lives, galvanizing communities to remain united, respect our national core values and support the government. I make bold to say that personnel with such level of dedication and patriotism as there is in NOA can hardly be found anywhere else”.

Abari however called on staff of the Agency to remain focused and show even greater patriotism in the years ahead. He said, “There has never been a time when Nigeria needed the services of the National Orientation Agency and the quality of staff it has more than it does today. I call on you to give the same support and even more to the current administration as you have always done. Indeed, the future will progressively place more demand on your sense of patriotism and I trust that you will continue to do your best for this country”.

The NOA Director General pledged that the management will continue to engage the relevant authorities toward securing better conditions of service and incentives for staff of the Agency. He also assured the nation of the continued commitment of the Agency to its mandate.

Paul Odenyi

Assistant Director, Press

WEBSITE: noa.gov.ng TWITTER: @NOA_Nigeria FACEBOOK: National Orientation Agency, Nigeria INSTAGRAM: @noa_nigeria