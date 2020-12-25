‘No Vigil, Crossover Service’ – Sanwo-Olu Tells Lagosians

December 25, 2020 15

The Lagos State Government on Thursday ordered all churches and mosques to suspend all-night services, including vigils and crossover events in the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, issued the directive while briefing reporters at the State House in Marina, Lagos.

This comes ahead of the annual practice in which millions of worshippers storm various religious centres for crossover services to usher in the new year.

He stated that the curfew imposed by the Federal Government between midnight and 4am daily would be enforced.

Governor Sanwo-Olu explained that the emergency required to tame the second wave of COVID-19 would not permit public gatherings and crowding, especially in yuletide when religious centres would be holding services and vigils.

He said, “All over the world, Christmas period is associated with gathering, merriment and travelling, which all, sadly, contribute to the spread of the virus.

“We must now seek to minimise as much of these activities as we can, at this time. Let this Christmas be a period of sober reflection.”

“The quicker we are able to tame this raging virus, through responsible behaviour, the higher the likelihood that we will enjoy the year 2021 that is not as restrictive and challenging as 2020.

“By acting responsibly, we are not doing only ourselves a favour; we are doing other people a favour as well, especially those among us who are elderly or medically vulnerable,” the governor added.