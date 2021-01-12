fbpx
No Unscrupulous Elements Will Drag Us Back – JAMB

January 12, 2021
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that it will not allow “unscrupulous elements drag it back”.

The board stated that it would collaborate with security agencies to ensure that institutions or candidates that are found wanting are prosecuted.

This disclosure was made in a weeekly bulletin by the body and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

It stated that it had “zero tolerance for currupt acts” and would not allow anyone violate its codes.

It also added that the board would score candidates based on merits because “merit is merit.”

The board’s registrar, Ishaq Oloyede was quoted by NAN as saying that “The board, with zero tolerance for corrupt acts, will not fold its arms and allow unscrupulous elements to drag it back.

“For the gains of CAPS’ initiative not to be eroded and to ensure that there are consequences for flouting government’s directive on complying with the process, the board has concluded all arrangements with relevant security agencies.

“These agencies are ready to prosecute any stakeholder, candidate, or admissions officers found wanting.

“There should be no debate about merit.

“Merit is merit and it is not negotiable; high-scoring candidates ought to be admitted first.”

