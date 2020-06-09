No Retreat on Health Emergency Bill – Senator Chukwuka Utazi

The Senator representing Enugu North Senatorial District, Senator Chukwuka Utazi, says there is no going back on the Health Emergency Bill in the Senate.

Utazi disclosed this on Monday during an interview on the Control of Infectious Disease Bill Townhall which aired on Channels Television.

“I want to say that there is no going back on this bill. We are already set on a voyage and all we want is informed input into this bill.

“There is no better time for any law to come into force. Anytime within the pendency of the four-year tenure of the National Assembly is the time to make any law and that is just what we are doing,” he said.

Utazi, who is also the Sponsor, National Health Emergency Bill, noted that the National Assembly is legislating on the bill in order to fill what he described as gaps in the health sector.

The senator explained that when he visited a hospital, he was shocked that the doctors were footing the bills of the patients which shouldn’t be.

He believes that the parliament needs to be guided by a legal framework, especially as it relates to managing health emergencies in the country.

“It is very necessary and timely for this bill to come into place because there are gaps that are existing that needs to be filled. We need to have a legal framework to guide our activities.

“We cannot continue depending on executive orders one after the other. It is totally wrong. This is a democracy. We are not in a military regime where the executive will make laws for the people.

“We have the National Assembly that is in place and sitting and that is what we want to do. We want to take up our duties and do that job,” he said.

