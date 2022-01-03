fbpx

‘No Rapid Test No Entry Into Aso Villa’ – Presidency

January 3, 2022058
The Presidency said that visitors to the Presidential Villa in Abuja will be required to take rapid COVID tests before they would be allowed in.

The Presidential Spokesperson, Garba Shehu confirmed the development to state house correspondents in Abuja on Sunday.

Rapid COVID tests are designed to tell in a few minutes if someone is infected with the virus or not and is recommended for individuals with symptoms, high-risk populations, and healthcare or casual workers.

Shehu said the new regulation became necessary due to the global spike in the rate of COVID infections, especially the Omicron variant.

Shehu said every visitor, with the exception of some leaders, will be required to take the test free of charge at the entrance of the villa.

“Yes, a new regime of COVID-19 regulation has been put in place for all visitors to the Villa, not for Governors alone,” Shehu said.

“Every visitor to the Villa, not just those seeing the president, is now required to do a rapid test at the gate.

“The kits are freely issued so no one is required to make payment. This is purely temporary in view of the recent spike in cases and will be removed any moment the situation abates. It’s a growing practice in government offices in many countries.

“Although some exceptions have been made for a few leaders in government coming from outside the Villa, they too are encouraged to do those tests.

“This policy has rightfully been justified following the discovery of COVID-19 positivity in some of those tested since the last few days of the practice.”

