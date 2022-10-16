No Private Jet Was Donated To Me – Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has denied receiving personal jets from “eminent” Nigerians for his campaign.

Former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi has stated that the claims that have gone viral on social media are false.

I pray that those eminent Nigerians mentioned, are not unduly distracted by such social media utterances. May God Almighty bless those eminent Nigerians always. -PO — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) October 16, 2022

“Recently, several social media reports have alluded that some eminent Nigerians have donated their personal jets for my use during my campaign,” the presidential flagbearer tweeted on Sunday.

“In as much as I appreciate the expression of such hopes, I have never received any of such offer.”

Peter Obi then prayed that God would bless those “eminent Nigerians” and that such remarks would not distract them.

"I pray that those eminent Nigerians mentioned, are not unduly distracted by such social media utterances," he added.