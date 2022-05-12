fbpx

No Presidential Zoning, Presidential Election Is Open – PDP NEC

May 12, 20220135
No Presidential Zoning, Presidential Election Is Open - PDP NEC

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has decided to eliminate zoning and has opened the contest for its Presidential ticket open to all contestants.

This was made known by Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary for PDP on Wednesday while briefing reporters.

Ologunagba informed reporters that the decision was part of the resolutions reached at the end of the 96th PDP NEC meeting, which was well attended by various party leaders.

The political party via a communique said “After a very extensive deliberation, NEC aligned with the recommendation of the PDP National Zoning Committee that the presidential election should now be left open. The Party should also work towards consensus candidate where possible.”

“NEC noted the recommendation of the Zoning Committee that in the interest of justice and fair play, the Party should take decision on Zoning timeously so as to prevent complications to the process.”

Date For Presidential Primary

The political party‘s NEC also adopted a date for its presidential primary and special national convention and chose former Senate President, David Mark to head the organising committee.

“NEC ratified the conduct of the Presidential Primary (Special National Convention) to elect our Party’s Presidential Candidate on Saturday, May 28 to Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Abuja,” the communique said.

“NEC approved the setting up of the National Convention Organizing Committee and approved the appointment of His Excellency, Senator David Mark as Chairman, His Excellency Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as Deputy Chairman and His Excellency Barr. Ibrahim Shema as Secretary.”

The party’s NEC gave the assurance of free, fair, credible, and transparent processes for the emergence of its candidates for all elective positions in the 2023 general elections.

