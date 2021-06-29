fbpx
No Plans To Shut Down Petrol Stations – IPMAN

No Plans To Shut Down Petrol Stations – IPMAN

June 29, 2021
Reports concerning the plan to shut down petrol stations across the country over alleged harassment by the police have been debunked by the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN).

The National President of the association, Sanusi Fari, clarified on Monday, noting that there was no such plan.

He urged members of the association to disregard such stories peddled by individuals who try to “sabotage” the “uninterrupted” supply of petroleum products.

Fari said, “We wish to inform the general public that our members have no plans to shut down any petrol station in the country as there is no reason to take such action.

“Our members are directed to disregard a publication by some persons whose stock in trade is to sabotage the efforts of the Federal Government and the PPMC to provide an uninterrupted supply of petroleum products nationwide.

“We ask the general public to ignore any information emanating from any unscrupulous individuals attempting to hijack the association for their selfish and profiteering adventure.

“Those individuals lack the capacity to call off our services as they are illegally parading themselves as officers of the association in total disregard and disobedience of a Supreme Court judgment of Dec. 14, 2018.

“We enjoin the public to go about their normal activities as we continue to support the Federal Government through the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and NNPC to ensure availability of petroleum products across the country.”

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

