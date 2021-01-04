fbpx
No Plans To Impose Fresh Lockdown – Lai

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

No Plans To Impose Fresh Lockdown – Lai

January 4, 2021026
No Plans To Impose Fresh Lockdown

The Federal Government has stated that it has no plans to impose a fresh lockdown. This was disclosed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Monday as the country currently is battling a second wave of the virus.

The minister called for strict compliance with all protocols outlined by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

The minister said, “On the issue of lockdown, I don’t think there is any time when the Federal Government has said it is going to have a second lockdown. However, the Federal Government is very unhappy that Nigerians are not adhering to the basic Covid-19 protocols of wearing face masks, or practicising social distancing, of washing hands, of ensuring that they do gather in large numbers.

“If we do not do these, the surge will continue and with the new strain of Covid-19 which is becoming much more difficult to handle than the old strain, the Federal Government will continue to insist and encourage Nigerians to please obey the Covid-19 protocols.

READ ALSO: Former UNILAG VC, Oye Ibidapo-Obe is Dead

“The Federal Government is aware of the economic and social implications of a second lockdown but we want to call on Nigerians to help us, help themselves and help the economy, by adhering strictly to the Covid-19 protocols.”

About Author

No Plans To Impose Fresh Lockdown – Lai
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is currently the Editor of BizwatchNigeria.

Related Articles

Coco Gauff NEWSLETTERSPORTS
January 26, 2020062

Australian Open: Coco Gauff Loses to Compatriot Sofia Kenin

Teenage phenomenon Coco Gauff missed out on her first Grand Slam quarter-final as fellow American Sofia Kenin fought back to win in the Australian Open fourth round. Gauff, 15, lost 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 6-0
Read More
[ MAIN ]NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
June 17, 2013018

INEC Acknowledges APC’s Registration Application

The Independent Electoral Commission has acknowledged the application for registration submitted to it by the All Progressives Congress. The Action Congress of Nigeria, Congress for Progressive Change
Read More
Buhari Warns Security Chief COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
June 19, 2020067

Buhari Issues Warning to Security Chiefs over Worsening Security Condition

President Muhammadu Buhari thursday moved to restore public confidence in his administration’s capability to protect lives and property, as he pointedly told security chiefs to up their game. The pres
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon