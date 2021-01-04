No Plans To Impose Fresh Lockdown – Lai

January 4, 2021 26

The Federal Government has stated that it has no plans to impose a fresh lockdown. This was disclosed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Monday as the country currently is battling a second wave of the virus.

The minister called for strict compliance with all protocols outlined by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

The minister said, “On the issue of lockdown, I don’t think there is any time when the Federal Government has said it is going to have a second lockdown. However, the Federal Government is very unhappy that Nigerians are not adhering to the basic Covid-19 protocols of wearing face masks, or practicising social distancing, of washing hands, of ensuring that they do gather in large numbers.

“If we do not do these, the surge will continue and with the new strain of Covid-19 which is becoming much more difficult to handle than the old strain, the Federal Government will continue to insist and encourage Nigerians to please obey the Covid-19 protocols.

“The Federal Government is aware of the economic and social implications of a second lockdown but we want to call on Nigerians to help us, help themselves and help the economy, by adhering strictly to the Covid-19 protocols.”