No Plans To Establish Foreign Military Base In Nigeria– FG

According to the Federal Government, no proposal for the construction of a foreign military installation in the nation has been submitted.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, said this in an Abuja statement.

He called the concerns expressed about the alleged scheme “baseless and unfounded.”

The Federal Government is aware of unfounded rumors circulating in some circles that claim talks on the location of foreign military bases in Nigeria have taken place between the Federal Government of Nigeria and certain foreign nations.

“We urge the general public to totally disregard this falsehood. “The Federal Government is not in any such discussion with any foreign country.

“We have neither received nor are we considering any proposals from any country on the establishment of any foreign military bases in Nigeria,” Idris said.

According to the Minister, the Federal Government already enjoys foreign cooperation in tackling ongoing security challenges in the country.

“President Bola Tinubu remains committed to deepening these partnerships, with the goal of achieving the national security objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda,” he said.